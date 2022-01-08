“For you have heard of my former conduct in Judaism, how I persecuted the church of God beyond measure and tried to destroy it. And I advanced in Judaism beyond many of my contemporaries in my own nation, being more exceedingly zealous for the traditions of my fathers. But when it pleased God, who separated me from my mother’s womb and called me through His grace, to reveal His Son in me, that I might preach Him among the Gentiles, I did not immediately confer with flesh and blood,” (Galatians 1:13-16, NKJV)
Traditions. When I say tradition, it can bring up two different responses. First, there’s the nostalgic response to some cherished tradition that causes you to feel near a long lost time and place that you loved. Happy memories live there and keeping a tradition of that time keeps those warm memories alive.
Then there’s the polar opposite response. Something from the past that you want to forget. You’ve tried to erase and escape the hurt or fear of yesterday. Some traditions just serve as a painful reminder of a past you’ve tried to leave in the past.
The apostle Paul here admits to a past that he no doubt regrets. His role in persecuting the early church and trying to destroy it were certainly things he wasn’t proud of. That wasn’t always the case. During those days, he sincerely believed he was doing God’s will. He even credited himself as one who “advanced in Judaism” beyond his contemporaries.
This brings us to the drastic change that took place in his life. For most of us, when we surrender our life to the Lordship of Christ and are born again, we already knew that we had been living our life in a way contrary to God’s will. But for Paul, he thought that his life was pleasing God when he was arresting and sometimes executing those who were children of God.
When he had the sudden face to face encounter with God on the road to Damascus, God plainly revealed that all of his previous priorities were not in agreement with God’s will. In fact, he was met with the jolting news that his life’s path has been taking him in the opposite direction of where God wanted him to go. His high visibility to the early Christians as an enemy of Christ would be a gigantic hurdle to overcome, while news of his sudden conversion would point him as a traitor to the contemporaries who had previously admired his tenacity.
This brings us to the verse that we must focus on for today’s thought. In it is a lesson for all of us to learn. It’s found in the last phrase of verse 16.
Here it is again: “But when it pleased God, who separated me from my mother’s womb and called me through His grace, to reveal His Son in me, that I might preach Him among the Gentiles, I did not immediately confer with flesh and blood.”
The biggest transformation that could possibly take place in Paul’s life has just happened and he has no one he can share it with. At least no one who would be receptive. The Christians run from him and he feels like he’s on the run from everyone else.
Ok then, so who did he go to? The Bible clearly states that he didn’t immediately go to flesh and blood, which means he had no one on earth to go to. Simply put, he spent alone time with God. In fact, as you read through the coming chapters, you will see that he spent a significant amount of time in solitary confinement with God … alone.
I hope that as we enter another new year that you are looking beyond resolutions and are seeking new ways to be effective in kingdom service. I wouldn’t discourage you from seeking counsel from another mature believer, but I would encourage you to follow Paul’s example and first spend a significant amount of time with the One who called you to service. Isn’t it time to start the year right?
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
