Seriously, how are you using what you’ve got?
We all have faith. Or maybe I should say, if you call yourself a Christian, you have faith. How do I know? Because you cannot be saved (or born again) without it.
“For by grace you have been saved through faith, and this is not of yourselves. It is the gift of God, not of works, so that no one should boast” (Ephesians 2:8,9 (MEV]).
Every Christian had to put their faith in the grace afforded to us, or else we would still be a sinner.
Additionally, Paul wrote, “… God hath dealt to every man the measure of faith” (Romans 12:3b).
And again, Paul wrote, “I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me” (Galatians 2:20).
Did you see how he phrased that?
“I live by the faith of the Son of God.”
Notice he didn’t write “faith in the Son of God,” but “faith of the Son of God,” implying we have His faith within us.
I don’t live by my faith; I live by His faith birthed within me when I became a new creature (Reference 2 Corinthians 5:17). I suspect that’s why, when asked about the fig tree, He cursed and didn’t appear dead until later (reference Mark 11).
Jesus told His disciples, “Have the faith of God” (Mark 11:22b (Authorized King James Version, margin note).
He was commanding them to take on the faith of the heavenly Father Himself.
On a side note, Peter later walked in this faith. As Luke records in Acts 3, Peter spoke to a lame beggar in the name of Jesus and commanded him to walk.
The man did.
So, again, what are you doing with your faith? We have the same faith as Jesus Himself and our heavenly Father. Are we squandering it? Or directing it for the good of the kingdom of heaven?
To answer these questions, I would also ask for what are you hoping? Hope and faith tie together; faith provides substance to the thing for which we hope.
“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen” (Hebrews 11:2).
I like to think of it this way: Faith is the concrete and hope is the frame, or form, into which we pour it. If you hope for healing, that hope becomes the form.
If you are hoping for money to pay a bill, say an extra $250 to cover an excessively high utility bill, then the hope becomes the form into which you can pour your faith.
Imagine you have hired a company to install a concrete driveway at your house. They will first bring a crew in to prepare the ground and install forms around the perimeter of the pour. The forms themselves are not the driveway, but they provide a clear indication of where it will be located and give you an idea of how it will look when completed. You can tell if it’s going to be wide or long enough, if the location is accurate, and if it will work for you.
However, the forms are not the driveway. But you can imagine the driveway by the forms. They give you an idea of how it will look once the concrete is poured and allowed to cure.
In like manner, our hope is not faith. Just as the forms are not the driveway, hope is not the final product. Just as concrete gives substance to the forms into which it is poured, faith gives substance to our hope.
Hope is not substance, but it is necessary. However, hope without faith gets no results. Without faith, it’s impossible to please God (reference Hebrews 11:6). Hope is a good beginning; it gives you an idea of what you will have once your faith is added to it. Just like concrete forms are not the final product, but once you add substance (i.e., concrete) you will have what you desire.
On the flip side, when we stop hoping for the good and expecting the bad, we’re erecting “forms” for something we may not want at all.
When the doctor gives us bad news, we can accept it and plan for a lower quality of life. Or we can put our hope in the Word of God, declare “by His stripes I am healed” (reference Isaiah 53:5), and see ourselves rising up as healthy.
When an unexpected bill arrives in the mail, we can fret and worry, and imagine the repo man showing up at our house. Or we can put our hope in the Word of God, declare “my God shall supply all my need according to His riches in glory” (reference Philippians 4:19), and see the bill paid.
When a child seems to be taking the wrong path in life, we can wring our hands and cry out to God. Or we can hope in the Word of God, declare “great shall be the peace of my children” (reference Isaiah 54:13), and see our children walking a path of righteousness.
The secret is your faith is revealed in the words you speak.
“Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof” (Proverbs 18:21).
When you speak, you are releasing life to yourself and those around you, or you are releasing death.
So again, I ask, how are you using your faith?
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
