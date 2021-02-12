When you hear words like “exceedingly,” “abundantly” and “above,” what comes to your mind? For me, they assemble the idea of having plenty of whatever is needed in the natural sense. Not just for things you should expect, but far beyond your wildest imagination.
The Apostle Paul used such words in his letter to the Ephesians.
He said, “Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us, unto him be glory in the church by Christ Jesus throughout all ages, world without end. Amen.” (Ephesians 3:20-21).
Again, no doubt that upon first hearing such a thing do we begin to ponder upon our earthly imaginations of want. And of course, we have plenty of prosperity preachers telling us that this is all about your prosperity; that you should ask for a new car or big house because God wants you to be rich and He’s able to do exceeding and abundantly above all you can ask or think!
Now, saints, I’ll admit that God wants us to prosper and be rich, but not according to this world or in this world’s good. He wants us to be rich in a spiritual sense; to have an inheritance that is eternal life through Jesus Christ, our Lord.
When Jesus came to earth, He said, “Foxes have holes and birds of the air have nests, but the Son of Man has nowhere to lay His head”! (Matthew 8:20).
And He also said, “Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal: But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal: For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also. (Matthew 6:19-20).
Well then, if this verse is not talking about earthly wealth, what did Paul really mean? Church, when we read our Bibles, it’s important that we always read it in context. If we were to go back and read this chapter, we would see, in context, that Ephesians, chapter 3, is about the ability of salvation for all. Whether Jew, or in this case, Gentiles, as well. I declare that following Christ by the grace of God is indeed unsearchable riches because through these things comes eternal life for the believer. Truly, in salvation, the forgiveness of sins and eternal life, God is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us!
When we follow Jesus, we will have hardships and it won’t be an easy road, primarily because He is not of this world and when we become His, we also become not of this world. Therefore, this “exceedingly abundantly above all we could ever ask or think” also pertains to something else for the Church.
Verse 16 says this: “That he would grant you, according to the riches of his glory, to be strengthened with might by his Spirit in the inner man.”
On this road to eternal life, as we follow Christ, there’s going to be roadblocks, there’s going to be hardships and there will be trials and tribulations. Saints, you will have times when the path gets very narrow and when faith runs low. In all this, there are unsearchable riches of strengthening our inner man. Sometimes Christ takes us by the still waters and others He causes us to lay down in green pastures, but there are also times when we must go through the valley of the shadow of death. And we will go without fear because He is with us and there it is we find these riches of strength and sanctification.
God’s riches and glory unto us is in our salvation and in strength in the inner man that we may endure this evil world until He comes to gather His saints! Saints, we must keep the faith; we must continue in unwavering trust to the savior. For He that shall come will indeed come and He will not tarry! Jesus is coming soon and He has given unto us His Holy Spirit that we may endure and be strengthened, especially in these uncertain times and the last days. He is indeed able to do these things exceedingly above all that we ask or think according to the power that works in us!
Listen, it’s not what we do in our own strength and it’s not how much we can carry and do without God as to impress Him, but it’s His Holy Spirit that works in us. Again, it says in verse 21 that all glory belongs to Him. We fail, we mess up, we may carry the load for a little way, but we weren’t meant to.
Jesus said, “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest”! (Matthew 11:28).
It’s “not by power, nor by might, but by my spirit saith the Lord of hosts”! (Zechariah 4:6).
Now saints, I want to say this also concerning the power working in us: God did not save us to sit on a pew and coast into Heaven. He has equipped the church with an a sundry of spiritual gifts and we ought to be operating in them. Every member of the body of Christ is of the utmost importance and has a place and a purpose.
I know many folks think and believe, “Oh not me, what could little ole me do” or “I’m too old,” “I’m too this or too that.”
The truth is that if you’re born again, you’re called.
And yes, “little ole you” can’t do much alone, but with God, little is much. With God we are enabled!
Jesus said, “But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.” (Acts 1:8).
Remember, it’s by His power working in you! (Ephesians 3:20). Joseph was just a boy when he was sold away into slavery by his brothers. In his own strength, he was powerless to stop it. And in His own strength, he was unable to rise up and become the second most powerful man in Egypt, but through God, Joseph did just that! Gideon was a man scared to death of the Midianites, but the Angel of the Lord appeared to Him and called him a “mighty man of valor.” Gideon was dumbfounded. Alone, he was nothing, but with God, he indeed was a mighty man of valor! And the Apostle Paul, who before was Saul and a Pharisee, thought himself to be some great thing. Puffed up with pride and self-righteousness, he found out He was nothing without God’s grace, and through the power of Jesus Christ went on to become the best known Apostle. As far as we know, he went further than any in his three missionary journeys across the world. He could not have done that without the power of God working in Him. Therefore, saints, I say to you, what God has called you to, He will equip you with His power in your area of neediness to fulfill His purposes. You only need to trust Him.
Think about it: God said to the prophet Jeremiah, “Is anything too hard for me?”
Is anything too hard for the one who spoke the universe into existence and didn’t even break a sweat? Is anything too hard for the one who hung the earth out on nothing? Is anything too hard for Him who died and rose from the dead? Unto God, who is able to do way more than you could ever imagine according to His spirit in us, glory be unto Him. He gets all the glory; for salvation, for eternal life, for our endurance, for us keeping the faith, for us in our calling.
What will you do with this message? I hope you go out and be Christians. I hope you go out and share the Gospel of our Lord. I hope you lead someone to salvation according to the power that is in you. I hope you be the Church. I hope you endure. I hope you keep the faith. I hope you rejoice in the riches of His glory and I hope you keep your trust in Him who is so willing and able to do far exceedingly and abundantly above all you could ever ask or think.
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
