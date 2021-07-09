There seems to be this belief today which if a person is a good person that they will just automatically go to heaven; that faith and obedience in Christ is really not necessary.
This really sounds delightful to our ears. We do want everyone, especially the good people, to be saved. Society finds it hard to say and believe that a good person will be condemned to eternal hell.
There are many good people in the world in which we live. Some of these people may even dedicate their life to the improvement of the quality of life here on this earth.
Some people make tremendous sacrifices to serve the human race. They are what we would call benefactors. The people of the earth reap benefits of modern medical discoveries, inventions that make life easier and more comfortable, like central heat and air. There are so many benefactors of society that give to help mankind.
You may also realize that there are also tremendous profits to be made. Even considering some of these profits, we would be at a tremendous loss without certain items such as electricity or the combustible engine, or even the rails with trains that move product from one end of the nation to the other.
Our purpose is to look at the word of God to see and understand the teachings of Jesus through the Holy Spirit concerning the fate of good people.
“Now a certain ruler asked Him saying, ‘Good Teacher, what shall I do to inherit eternal life?’ So Jesus said to him, ‘Why do you call me good? No one is good but One, that is, God. You know the commandments: ‘Do not commit adultery,’ ‘Do not murder,’ ‘Do not steal,’ ‘Do not bear false witness,’ ‘Honor your father and mother.’ And he said, ‘All these things I have kept from my youth.’ So when Jesus heard these things, He said to him, ‘You still lack one thing. Sell all that you have and distribute to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; and come, follow Me.’ But when he heard this, he became very sorrowful, for he was very rich. And when Jesus saw that he became very sorrowful, He said, ‘How hard it is for those who have riches to enter the kingdom of God.’” — Luke 18:18-24 (NKJV).
Jesus states two verses later that all things are possible with God, meaning that wealth will not necessarily keep you out of heaven, but that it is difficult for the rich to enter into the kingdom of God.
In this example, which Jesus gave to us, the man was a good man by any of our standards. Yet he turned away from Christ in a very uncertain state concerning his soul and eternity. This man was a moral man and apparently had respect for others.
He most likely was also a spiritual man desiring to please God. However, Jesus required of him specifically to sell his riches and follow Christ. This one thing stood in the way of his obedience and acceptance of Jesus.
It is obvious that he rejected that part of teachings of Christ. This one interference kept him from accepting the will of Jesus.
Now, do you suppose that this man was a believer in Christ or not at this point in time? Would you consider him to be a follower of Christ? You do understand that there is no salvation to be found without Christ?
“Nor is there salvation in any other, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we may be saved.” — Acts 4:12 (NKJV).
As we look back to the previous two verses, we know Peter was referring to the name of Jesus.
“Therefore I said to you that you will die in your sins; for if you do not believe that I am He, you will die in your sins,” — John 8:24 (NKJV).
“Jesus said unto him, ‘I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me,’” — John 14:6.
There we have our answer to our original question. Do good people go to heaven? We are especially speaking of good people who do not submit to Christ.
There may be atheists or non-believers in God who truly may be good people, live moral lives and genuinely care for others. Perhaps a good person of another religion is in all sincerity serving mankind and loving people.
We are told from the scriptures that other religions cannot save you. There is no other name under heaven by which we may be saved. Yet, I have heard it for myself, said by Christian preachers, that there are good people from all religions of the world that are saved.
The Bible teaches that good people will die in their sin if they do not accept Jesus. We must believe that Jesus is the Christ or Messiah prophesied about in the Old Testament. Jesus fulfilled all these prophesies, hundreds of them, from His birth to His death upon the cross.
Jesus died for the world, to save the world. The world stands condemned to hell without Jesus. This is a teaching of the Word of God. The world is damned. Jesus is the Savior of all those who believe, accept the teachings of Christ and act upon their faith. There are good people who reject the Savior, Jesus Christ.
My question to you my friend is are you a good person? Are you expecting the blessings of God the Father without accepting Jesus as Lord? Do you even know the will of God the Father?
The will of the Father is here in any copy of the Bible. If you want to be a child of God, don’t you think you need to read and understand the instructions of God through Jesus? God today speaks to us through the message of Jesus revealed in the New Testament. No other way.
God does not speak to individuals today. The Bible says so.
“God, who at various times and in various ways spoke in time past to the fathers by the prophets, has in these last days spoken to us by His Son, whom He has appointed heir of all things, through whom also He made the worlds,” — Hebrews 1:1-2 (NKJV).
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
