It’s interesting how many people seemingly misunderstand the concept of faith. Or maybe they’ve never been taught it properly. It doesn’t matter whether they’re Christians or not, or even church goers. Whatever it is, they just don’t get it.
Here’s the thing about faith: It requires you to believe without empirical evidence. Why is that? Well, it’s simple. If you have the thing for which you are believing, you no longer need faith.
The classic edition of the Amplified Bible renders the first verse of Hebrews 11 this way, “Now faith is the assurance (the confirmation, the title deed) of the things (we) hope for, being the proof of things (we) do not see and the conviction of their reality (faith perceiving as real fact what is not revealed to the senses]” (Hebrews 11:1 (AMPC]).
What I like is that last parenthetical phrase, “faith perceiving as real fact what is not revealed to the senses”. If it’s revealed to the senses, it no longer requires faith to believe it.
If I am believing to pay off the loan on a car, once the loan is paid, I no longer need faith for it. I have the title in my hand.
If I am believing to be healed of (insert disease name here), once I have recovered, I no longer need to exercise my faith for recovery. I have it.
Too often folks will not believe until they have evidence to support it. But if you have evidence, what need is there for faith?
After Jesus had been crucified, he appeared to some of His disciples, but not all. Thomas wasn’t there. His reaction epitomizes what I’m trying to convey.
“So the other disciples told him, ‘We have seen the Lord!’ But he said to them, ‘Unless I see the nail prints in His hands, and put my finger in the nail prints, and put my hand in His side, I will not believe’” John 20:25 (MEV]).
Thomas refused to believe until he had evidence to prove Jesus was alive. On a side note, Thomas’ name was forever changed based on this one statement. We know him today as Doubting Thomas.
Jesus appeared to His disciples again, about a week later. This time, Thomas was with them.
He said to him, “Put your finger here, and look at My hands. Put your hand here and place it in My side. Do not be faithless, but believing” (John 20:27 (MEV]).
Two things about this: 1) Jesus basically told Thomas, if you’re not believing, you are faithless. 2) When Jesus appeared to His disciples this time, He immediately went to Thomas to recover him. Which He did, because Thomas exclaimed, “My Lord and my God” (John 20:28)!
Jesus then went on to expound more on faith, “Thomas, because you have seen Me, you have believed. Blessed are those who have not seen, and have yet believed” (John 20:29 (MEV]).
Selah.
Evidence. Some people need evidence. The scientific world is based on observable evidence, also known as the scientific method.
Wikipedia defines the scientific method this way, “… an empirical method of acquiring knowledge that has characterized the development of science since at least the 17th century. It involves careful observation, applying rigorous skepticism about what is observed, given that cognitive assumptions can distort how one interprets the observation.”
I get it. Science says two people performing the same actions with an identical set of variables will produce the same results. We understand how various chemicals interact with each other because every time someone combines them in set amounts, the same byproduct is created. The industrial revolution, as well as the technological revolution (and any other revolution that may come along), can credit their advancements to science.
Why isn’t faith subject to the scientific method? Who said it wasn’t? I contend since faith is a law (reference Romans 3:27), like gravity, it is subject to verification by the scientific method.
Jesus defined the process by which faith works, “For truly I say to you, whoever says to this mountain, ‘Be removed and be thrown into the sea,’ and does not doubt in his heart, but believes that what he says will come to pass, he will have whatever he says” (Mark 11:23 (MEV]).
The challenge with proving faith works is controlling the variables. One person says he believes in his heart. Perhaps he does, perhaps he doesn’t. What about unbelief and the impact it has on a person’s faith? Besides, can we truly know what’s in a man’s heart?
Jeremiah summed it up succinctly, “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it” (Jeremiah 17:9)?
But isn’t the real question this: Can we prove God? I would reply: Do we need to?
After all, the psalmist wrote, “The heavens declare the glory of God, and the firmament shows His handiwork” (Psalm 19:1).
Plus, I’m not too concerned with trying to convince people who refuse to accept God on faith.
It simply doesn’t work that way, “And without faith it is impossible to please God, for he who comes to God must believe that He exists and that He is a rewarder of those who diligently seek Him” (Hebrews 11:6).
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
