God Promises Light In The Darkness
Isaiah 58:6-10
I. The Anatomy of True Worship (Isaiah 58:6-7)
It is here that the prophet extends a rebuke of Jehovah to the people through the prophet that extends back to the previous chapter. The whole Law seems to be in force, and God’s people make a show of keeping it, only to complain that they are not properly rewarded for their religiousness. In turn, God tears the mask from their face and shows the difference between true religion and the pretense of it. (Pulpit Commentaries)
“Is it such a fast” (verse 6) - That is, the one chosen fast which I have appointed through my servant Moses? Only “the fast” connected with the day of atonement had been thus duly appointed. With this annual great day of atonement were prescribed many and various ceremonial duties, all having symbolic importance, not needful to be here defined. At various times in the history of Israel, other fasts were established, especially from the time of the exile onward. With classes of Jews who affected much religiousness, fasting became merely an outward asceticism, and this is what is here condemned. The moral intent of a fast is expressed by the deepest humiliation, penitence, a whole self-surrender to God, heartfelt love for others, and a round of sincerely compassionate acts such as the wants of our fellow men call for. For the lack of these, the prophet characterizes the fasting of his times, and of times foreseen far into the future, as dumb show and hypocrisy. The kind of pretended humiliation he condemns does not tend to radical reformation of life. This demands that they should loose the bands of wickedness, and undo heavy burdens; or in other words, should cease to be unjust to debtors and others (note Leviticus 25:23-55; Jeremiah 34:8-22). The kind of character required before God embraces, moreover, forgiveness of enemies, unfeigned sympathy with sufferers, and pure, general benevolence or goodwill. (Wheldon)
II. True Worship Results in Salvation, Protection, and Access to God (Isaiah 58:8-9a)
If we read these sweet promises with an eye to the gospel of Jesus, and interpret what is here said by this rule, they will appear most blessed. Jesus is himself the light of the morning (Revelation 22:16). Health and salvation, righteousness and peace, in him, union and communion, with all the blessings of the covenant, in Christ, will then appear to be what the Prophet hath described; and such blessed intercourse will be kept up, in prayer and praise, on our part, and gifts and graces bestowed, on the part of God, as may well come up to the character here given, that Christ is the repairer of the breach, and the restorer of paths to dwell in. So that it forms a lovely view of Christ (note Psalms 69:4). (Hawker)
Without a doubt, the one who lives righteously, as in Isaiah 58:6-7, will find that Yahweh will hear His prayer and will be available to him. God will respond to his every cry. And the same is true of the nation. Let them but become truly righteous and their cry will reach the ear of God. Once again, we discover that there is no promise in Scripture that God will answer men’s prayers in general, but only that He will hear the cry of the truly righteous and of the truly repentant (Jonah 3:5-10). But to them comes the assurance that His ear is always open to their cry when it is genuinely for what is pleasing to Yahweh. He will say to them, "Here I am."
III. True Worship Leads to Loving Actions (Isaiah 58:9b-10)
Interestingly, these verses split into two halves, the condition and the result. The condition describes what God requires of those who serve Him. They are to seek to free men from burdens, they must never point the finger unjustly or unnecessarily or in contempt, they must never distort the truth. They are to reach out to the hungry, and to bring comfort to the afflicted, meeting their deepest needs. The “pointing finger” refers to any method of making suggestions about others to diminish their reputations unfairly, whether by word, action or innuendo. It can also signify pointing in contempt. Speaking wickedly refers to lies, half-truths, gossip and unfounded accusations, or deliberately seeking to cause trouble by malicious words.
“Draw out your soul to the hungry” (verse 10) includes more than just charity. “Drawing out” indicates an active concern and a willingness to give of oneself in order to satisfy their needs. “Satisfying the afflicted soul” means going out of your way to ensure that such needy souls are comforted and provided for in every way. Both thoughts have a stress on self-giving.
The result of such living to God will be that light will come in the darkness, and the equivalent of the removal of mist by the noonday sun will result. Such people will enjoy His light and His blessing, and darkness and obscurity will be removed. When men begin to find faith difficult, and the light dims, the cause can usually be traced to deliberate sin. (Pett)
Further on in the chapter, we find that “the LORD” (Yahweh) will guide you continually, and “satisfy your soul in sun-scorched places, and make strong your bones, and you will be like a watered garden, and like a spring of water whose waters fail not.” God will also guide such people continually. Even when they go through arid and dry patches, their souls will be satisfied from an inner spring. The word used for “sun-scorched” is used only here. Its base meaning is “white.” So, it is probably literally “sun-scorched (excessively white) lands,” namely the desert. He will “make their bones strong.” The bones represent the whole man. They are a man’s frame; they are what holds him together (Psalms 51:8).
Lastly, “And those who are of you will build the old waste places, you will raise up the foundations of many generations.” The final blessing for the righteous man is continuation into the future and the production of a seed who will continue to bring blessing to mankind. These will build the old waste places, those places which have been wasted through God’s judgments. For they will be of the remnant who survive and will be holy (Isaiah 4:3). There is no reason for seeing this as applying only to Jerusalem (compare Isaiah 1:7).
Central Text: And if thou draw out thy soul to the hungry, and satisfy the afflicted soul; then shall thy light rise in obscurity, and thy darkness be as the noon day - Isaiah 58:10
