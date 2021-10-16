We have been taught in school and in society to not be arguing over politics and religion. We have been brainwashed by the school system not to discuss these two items in which we might unite together in a common faith. They say don’t be arguing over controversial things. The very opposite is true.
We should be discussing politics and religion, among other things. Only by discussing these things can we be united together as one people.
God has told us, “come let us reason together.”
The Apostle Paul has told us to “speak to same thing, that there would be no division among us.”
Jude, the writer, has told us to “contend earnestly for the faith, which was once delivered unto the saints.”
The plea of the entire Bible is a plea of unity. How can we be united on anything other than the truth of God’s Word? How can we be united together as Christians without discussing the Word of God? The Bible does contain absolute truth. Just as sure as there are absolute truths in science, medicine, math, or whatever; there is absolute truth in the Bible. Just like 2+2 equals four is an absolute truth. It was true 10,000 years ago, and it will be true 10,000 years in the future. In medicine, an absolute truth is that you must have a pumping heart and lungs that will breathe air in order to survive on Earth. In science, we learn that the Earth is round, and the earth circles the sun.
The Word of God is full of spiritual truth, such as, Christ Jesus died for our sin, He arose from the dead on the third day, and He has now ascended into heaven. There is absolute truth taught within the Bible concerning the church, our death and judgment to follow, that we are to live holy lives before God, that we are to put aside immorality, how to worship God, and several other items that we could discuss. If there is absolute truth contained within God’s word, why is there so much controversy and misunderstanding of the Bible? Perhaps we have preconceived ideas. Perhaps we try to make the Bible say what we want it to say. The Bible speaks of those who wrestle the scriptures to their own destruction. Do we really try to understand and respect the word of God? All truth has to harmonize together. If one truth appears to be contradictory to another truth, then our understanding of one of these truths possibly would be false. The truth that we have now is like pieces to a puzzle. We must put these puzzle pieces of truth together so that they fit and we get the full picture. We cannot force these puzzle pieces together. That would be contrary to the word of God. We must put forth an effort to study and understand the word of God, as God wants us to understand it.
Jesus said, “beware of false prophets who come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly they are ravenous wolves.”
Almost all of the writers of the New Testament warn against false teachers and false doctrines that are being taught. The Apostle Paul, the Apostle John, Jude, and others gave serious warnings against false teachings. In today’s religion, false teachers and doctrine are never ever mentioned. We hear all the time that we are united in our faith that Jesus is the son of God, and that were all headed to the same place, but are getting there from different ways. Nothing could be further from the truth of God’s word. We all gain access to the Father through Jesus Christ and being obedient to His will. The Bible teaches the oneness of faith, the unity of faith, the unity of spirit, the unity of worship, and the unity of hope. Christianity is far from being united together. This is something that we must work on. The New Testament church was united together as we have the inspired apostles and also those whom they laid their hands upon who had miraculous gifts of knowledge. The greatest controversy of the New Testament church was the Judaizes. They could not turn lose the Old Law. They wanted to make it a part of Christianity. Like being circumcised in Galatians 5:1-4. Paul instructs them to: 1. “hold fast in the liberty by which Christ made us free”; 2. Christ profits nothing if they still try to serve the Old Law; 3. If you try to live under part of the Old Law, then you are obligated to live under all the Old Law; 4. You are estranged from Christ, you are fallen from grace, when you are trying to be justified by the law.
Grace has certain expectations from each one of us.
“For the grace of God that brings salvation has appeared to all men, teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly in this present age, looking for the blessed hope and glorious appearing of our great God and Savior Jesus Christ,” (NKJV) Titus 2:11-13.
Here we have it from God Himself through the inspiration of Paul. God expects us to live soberly, righteously, and godly in this life. The grace of God will not save unless we live up to His expectations is insinuated here. How can we not accept this and believe it? Do we believe in the justice of God? God has given warning after warning to be faithful to His Word, and the end result of those who are not faithful to His Word.
Jesus said, “Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ shall enter into the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father in heaven. Many will say to Me in that day, ‘have we not prophesied in Your name, cast out demons in Your name, and done many wonders in Your name?’ And then I will declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from Me, you who practice lawlessness!’” (NKJV) Matthew 7:21-23.
Let’s be careful to understand and respect the truth of God’s Word as we apply that word to our life. Please come worship with us.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
