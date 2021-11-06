Steven, a humble servant of the Lord Jesus, to the church dwelling at Athens. Grace and Peace to you from God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.
My beloved brethren, I write to you concerning that which our Lord has put in my heart for you. Mainly that you understand this New Covenant of which we were made partakers by the precious blood of Christ. Not only has Jesus paid the debt of sin we owed, but He has brought a new covenant between Him and the entire world. Namely, one based on grace and not law, for He has fulfilled and completed the law given in the Old Covenant through Moses.
Although there are several different topics that I could write to you about concerning this, let me deal particularly with the subject of tithing. No doubt, many in our own community preach this doctrine as a requirement of the New Covenant and have bound you with such. When I speak of a “tithe,” I mean the teaching that you are required to give the first 10% of all your income in the form of money to the church.
Saints, the truth is that such a command is never given in the New Testament. It’s important that we remember when we read the Holy Scriptures that we place everything in its proper context. The tithe, or more literally translated “a tenth,” is commanded in the Law of Moses as it pertains to the physical, ancient nation of Israel. They did not give money but rather of the goods they had — flour, oil, corn, wine, livestock, etc.
The question is “Why was the tithe instituted?” To answer this, we must first understand that the Laws given to Moses by God at Sinai were for the newly-created nation state of Ancient Israel. Not only were moral laws given, but also laws dealing with daily life for that nation. When God brought the twelve tribes into the promised land, every tribe received a portion of land appointed to them, except the tribe of Levi. This tribe was especially chosen to serve God in the tabernacle/temple. Therefore, no portion of land was given to them. Since the Levites had no land to raise crops, nor did they have time to work in the field because they were ministering to the people and the things of God, how then were they to survive? God made sure by instituting a tax in Israel, the tithe. A tenth part of all goods was given to God with the first and best being offered to Him, but the rest was given to the Levites to sustain them. Such was the case when it came to the sacrifices upon the brazen altar.
Often times, those who teach new covenant tithing refer to Malachi 3:8-10 (NKJV): “Will a man rob God? Yet you have robbed Me! But you say, ‘In what way have we robbed You?’ In tithes and offerings. You are cursed with a curse, For you have robbed Me, Even this whole nation. Bring all the tithes into the storehouse, That there may be food in My house, And try Me now in this,” Says the Lord of hosts, “If I will not open for you the windows of heaven And pour out for you such blessing That there will not be room enough to receive it.”
Unfortunately for the tithe teachers, context once again debunks this. This is directed to the stiff-necked and idolatrous, ancient Israel as it pertains to their national state law.
Since we are not the ancient nation state of Israel, these laws of tithing do not apply to us, especially since there are no priests to feed. Furthermore, believers in Christ, Jewish or not, would no longer be required for such since the old priesthood has been done away with and the Law itself. Jesus is the new High Priest, and He not only makes the offering for us but He also provides it: His own body and blood.
Christ as a new and better high priest for us is the heart of Hebrews, chapter 7, where tithing is discussed in a limited fashion. I bring this up to you also because many have insisted on using this passage also to “prove” tithing in the new covenant. Actually, this passage’s concern is really about superiority and inferiority. The New Covenant is superior to the Old, the new high priest is better also, and the new sacrifice is abiding, whereas the old needed to be offered again and again. In the Old Covenant, the inferior pays tithes to the superior and superior pronounces the blessings. Saints, what do we have to give to Christ for the blessing of salvation? Nothing at all for we are totally bankrupt by sin. Do we give ourselves? No, for we were owned by sin, and Jesus paid for us by His blood. He is already the rightful owner. Nonetheless, Christ still dispenses the blessings of salvation and eternal life upon us. Therefore, Jesus is a superior High Priest, and His priesthood is better than anything in the Old Covenant.
The other scripture most cited from the New Testament for the case for tithing comes from Matthew 23:23-24: “Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you pay tithe of mint and anise and cummin, and have neglected the weightier matters of the law: justice and mercy and faith. These you ought to have done, without leaving the others undone. Blind guides, who strain out a gnat and swallow a camel!”
Let us ask ourselves, was this a new covenant directive from our Lord, or was He condemning the Pharisees, who were under the national Israelite law, in that they were hypocrites? Truly, it is the latter. They were religious, yet they did not care for others. They were expected to perform tithing, since they were under the national law and the Old Testament priesthood with the sacrificial system still in effect. However, they should have also loved their neighbor. They were zealous to fulfill ritual, but the love of God was absent in their hearts.
Saints, the old has been done away with and the new has come. Nowhere in the New Testament are we commanded to continue ancient Israelite law or tithing. We are under a better and new covenant now with its own commandments and it is based on what Christ has done and offered. Our inclusion in this new covenant comes by grace through faith. Therefore, beware teachers who tell you that if you don’t tithe your 10% then you won’t be blessed.
Now, let me be clear; I am not against giving. Verily, God loves a cheerful giver. Let us lay up in store and give to the poor and needy. We ought also to give to the local congregation as well, as to pay any expenses the church might incur. Bless the ministers of the Gospel. Give what you can, freely, from a pure heart and not grudgingly. Let us do all in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.
I write, beloved brothers and sisters, that no man lay any burden upon you which has not been prescribed by our Lord Jesus Christ. Verily, many earnestly believe that 10% is required and honest before God. If you feel so led to give 10% freely, then please do so, but not because you “have to or you won’t be blessed.” Some teach this doctrine among you so that they may increase their bank accounts. Beware of such deceivers. If you must “sow”, then do so in faith and good works towards the needy and afflicted. Is that not the fast that the Lord has chosen? Then shall you reap blessings.
Finally, church, I leave you with the words of our Lord Jesus Christ as it pertains to giving in faith and love: “When the Son of Man comes in His glory, and all the holy angels with Him, then He will sit on the throne of His glory. All the nations will be gathered before Him, and He will separate them one from another, as a shepherd divides his sheep from the goats. And He will set the sheep on His right hand, but the goats on the left. Then the King will say to those on His right hand, ‘Come, you blessed of My Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world: for I was hungry and you gave Me food; I was thirsty and you gave Me drink; I was a stranger and you took Me in; I was naked and you clothed Me; I was sick and you visited Me; I was in prison and you came to Me.’
“Then the righteous will answer Him, saying, ‘Lord, when did we see You hungry and feed You, or thirsty and give You drink? When did we see You a stranger and take You in, or naked and clothe You? Or when did we see You sick, or in prison, and come to You?’ And the King will answer and say to them, ‘Assuredly, I say to you, inasmuch as you did it to one of the least of these My brethren, you did it to Me.’” (Matthew 25:31-40 NKJV).
The grace of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ be with you all. Amen.
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
