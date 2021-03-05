Dear Reader, just last night I commented to my wife these columns seem to write themselves.
Before I begin today’s column, I must first thank each one of you who faithfully read my column and those of you who question what I write. I realize some of you do not agree with me, but you continue to read and comment, nonetheless. For that I am profoundly grateful.
When you question what I write, it forces me to reexamine what it is that I believe. I imagine my beliefs are contained in a private box within me and anytime someone questions the things I hold as truth or the things I believe, I must take that box, extract my beliefs from it, and examine them in the exposed light of day.
No one wants to be wrong, and I’m no exception. However, I have realized there is nothing to be gained with continuing a belief system fraught with error. If I’m wrong, I’m wrong. I simply make the corrections and continue on.
Anyway, enough about me. Let’s get back to the question that prompted today’s column.
Travis Watson emailed and asked, “Can you give me example of someone in the Bible (outside of King Solomon) that had health, wealth and prosperity?”
I must admit, I love this question. There are numerous examples in the Bible, most of which few people have thought about in light of this specific question.
However, I am compelled to begin with referencing a thing instead of a person.
When God created man, there were a few things he needed to know about his new home, such as this specific river, “The name of the first is Pishon; it is the one which skirts the whole land of Havilah, where there is gold. And the gold of that land is good. Bdellium and the onyx stone are there” (Genesis 2:11-12 (NKJV)).
From the beginning, God let man know that gold was good. Somehow the concept of “wealth is evil” has crept into the church, but it was not so originally in the garden east of Eden. Now on to people …
The first example is the one called the father of our faith (reference Romans 4:1), “Abram was very rich in livestock, in silver, and in gold” (Genesis 13:2 (NKJV)).
Are you aware that Abraham had enough servants to battle a neighboring kingdom?
“When Abram heard that his relative had been taken captive, he called out the 318 trained men born in his household and went in pursuit as far as Dan” (Genesis 14:14 (NIV)).
Personally, I don’t know anyone with a servant, butler, or maid. But Abraham had enough people in his own household to assemble an army and defeat those kingdoms that had taken his nephew, Lot (you can read the whole story in Genesis 14).
Consider Abraham’s son, Isaac.
Everyone else in the country was experiencing a famine, but he flourished: “Then Isaac sowed seed in that land and received in the same year a hundred times as much as he had planted, and the Lord favored him with blessings. And the man became great and gained more and more until he became very wealthy and distinguished; He owned flocks, herds, and a great supply of servants, and the Philistines envied him” (Genesis 26: 12-14 (AMPC)).
What about Isaac’s son, Jacob (whose name was later changed to Israel)?
His success is tied to the political rise of his son, Joseph: “So Pharaoh said to Joseph, ‘I hereby put you in charge of the whole land of Egypt.’ Then Pharaoh took his signet ring from his finger and put it on Joseph’s finger. He dressed him in robes of fine linen and put a gold chain around his neck” (Genesis 41:41-42 (NIV)).
It is quite an interesting story of how Joseph was sold into slavery and then put in prison only to be made second in command in the land of Egypt (reference Genesis chapters 37-41).
Joseph was the fourth generation in a row to experience the blessing of God, of which it is said, “The blessing of the Lord makes one rich, And He adds no sorrow with it” (Proverbs 10:22 (NKJV)).
“Brother Tim, that’s the patriarchs of the Jewish faith! Of course, they are going to be blessed.”
How about Ruth? She was a nobody who decided to stay with her Jewish mother-in-law instead of returning to her homeland and her people. She initially worked alongside the servants in the fields to feed herself and Naomi, her mother-in-law. If you read to the end of the story, she married the man who owned the fields; then all the servants worked for her. (The book of Ruth is only four chapters; it’s an easy read.)
What about someone in the ministry? Second Kings, chapter 4, records the story of a widow to a servant (i.e., minister) of Elisha. Her husband died leaving her penniless and now her sons were about to be sold into slavery. All she had was a little pot of oil. Elisha told her to borrow as many pots as she could, take them into her house, close the door, and start pouring oil from her one little pot into all the others she had borrowed. As the story goes, the oil did not stop flowing until all the pots were full. Elisha told her to sell it, pay her debts, and her and her sons to live off the rest. Think about how much oil that must have been if it was enough for her and her sons to live off it.
“But what about Jesus, Brother Tim, He was poor.”
I disagree. We have been given an image of Jesus that is inconsistent with reality. Let’s look at the life of Jesus differently, shall we?
By today’s standards, some would say Jesus traveled with 12 bodyguards. We know of them as disciples, but they did sometimes work to keep the crowds at bay.
Jesus had to tell them to let the children come close, “Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 19:14).
Are you aware Jesus traveled with a treasurer (Reference John 12:6)? Poor people do not need a treasurer. Only someone with sufficient resources needs a designated individual to handle their finances.
You’ve probably heard how the Roman soldiers gambled for Jesus’ robe at His crucifixion (reference Matthew 27:35). Nobody gambles over rags. Jesus was wearing the equivalent of designer clothing. Why else would anyone wager for it?
There are other examples, but time and space are running short.
Some wonder why I write so much about prosperity, but it’s because I am like John in that, “Beloved, I wish above all things that thou mayest prosper and be in health, even as thy soul prospereth” (3 John 1:2).
Your soul cannot prosper until it hears the truth of God’s Word.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
