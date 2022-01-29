Almost all of the New Testament writers warn against false teachers. John warns against the antichrist which were present during his day.
Antichrist simply means those who are opposed to Christ. Antichrist is no reference in particular to single person in future history or to an organization, but includes any and all who are against or opposed to Christ.
The Apostle Paul, in the following few verses, gives a serious warning to Timothy towards his responsibility to preach the truth of God’s word. There would be a future time when the truth of God’s message would be compromised, manipulated, and misrepresented. Are we there yet?
“I charge thee therefore before God, and the Lord Jesus Christ, who shall judge the quick and the dead at his appearing and his kingdom; Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all longsuffering and doctrine. For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap up to themselves teachers, having itching ears; And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables,” II Timothy 4:1-4
The Apostle Paul has written more about false teachers than the other writers, perhaps because he wrote half of the New Testament. The other writers wrote a great percentage of their writings about false teachers who would infiltrate the church and lead the people astray.
Jesus, Himself, warned about false teachers.
“Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly are ravening wolves,” Matthew 7:15.
False teachers have always existed within Christianity. Just like in the Old Testament, there have always been false teachers or prophets. The bible is full of examples. You don’t have to read far into the word of God to realize that Satan is busy trying to discredit the message of God, trying to compromise the word, and manipulate the people of God.
The world belongs to Satan. It is under His influence. The church is the number one target of Satan. He is out to test us, prove us, to weaken us, and to capture our soul. We must be on guard against Satan at all times.
“Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walks about, seeking whom he may devour: Whom resist steadfast in the faith,” I Peter 5:8-9.
We are in the midst of a lion who has no mercy on our soul and will take advantage of us in any way possible. He is ruthless and cruel. The only hope of survival is our faith in Christ Jesus.
“Casting all your care upon him; for he cares for you,” verse 7.
As we mention Satan, several verses come to mind. Paul again is warning about false teachers.
“For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ. And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. Therefore is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works,” II Corinthians 11:13-15.
Satan appears to be so good and righteous according to theses verses. Many are easily manipulated and deceived by Him. His works of darkness are disguised in hypocrisy and in lies. He really appears to be an angel of light and goodness. How do we know the difference? We must know the word of God first, above everything else.
As Paul instructed Timothy to preach the word, to be instant in season, out of season. Preach the word when they like it and when they don’t. Some folks have already been so indoctrinated against the truth that they do not want to hear anything relating to the truth of God’s word. Satan’s church is in competition with the Lord’s Church. Satan is trying to corrupt the true church of the Lord. There is a system of false Christianity which goes against the true church.
Paul also warns against changing the message of the gospel and the severe consequences of doing so.
“I marvel that you are so soon removed from him that called you into the grace of Christ unto another gospel: Which is not another, but there be some that trouble you, and would pervert the gospel of Christ. But though we or an angel of heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed. As we said before, so say I now again, If any man preach any other gospel unto you than that which you have received, let him be accursed,” Galatians 1:6-9.
This is serious business to be changing the word of God, the message of the gospel. There are consequences to our lack of respect to the word of God. Yet there are those who are liberal minded and cannot accept the word of God for what it is.
Christianity in the broad sense is full of liberal-minded people. There are those who want to change church doctrine, church worship, and church morality into something more pleasing and easier to accept for the masses of the people. I am telling you that you had better know the word of God and maintain a proper respect for it. We cannot go around changing the doctrine of Christ. He is the head of the church and He rules the Church through His word, Ephesians 1:20-23.
The faith is something we must all take seriously and defend it with our lives or our souls.
“Beloved, when I gave all diligence to write unto you of the common salvation, it was necessary for me to write unto you, and exhort you that you should earnestly contend for the faith which was once delivered unto the saints,” Jude 3.
As we break this verse down, we notice several powerful statements contained within it. We all have a common salvation. We are all saved all the same way through our faith and obedience to Christ. We are to contend for the faith, not our faith. Faith is not subjective to our own interpretation, but is in objectivity to the word of God. Our faith must match that which is taught in the scriptures.
We must contend, fight or be in competition, not literally fighting, but discussion, and arguing, debating, under civil control and restraint from personal emotions. We must use logical reasoning.
Last of all, the faith has been delivered once for all time to the saints at that time. There is no new revelation given to man since the completion of the writing of the New Testament. Those who teach new revelation deny the authority of the scriptures. It is Satan at work.
Please come worship with us.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.