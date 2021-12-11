“Fear not,” said David to Mephibosheth, when he came before him with the deepest obeisance, to take away any anxiety lest the king should intend to slay the descendants of the fallen king, according to the custom of eastern usurpers.
It is evident from the words, “I will restore thee all the land of Saul thy father,” that the landed property belonging to Saul had either fallen to David as crown lands or had been taken possession of by distant relations after the death of Saul.
“Thou shalt eat bread at my table continually,” that is to say, eat at my table all thy life long, or receive thy food from my table.” (Keil and Delitzsch)
“All the land of Saul thy father.” (verse 7) — David probably restored to Mephibosheth not only the lands at Gibeah, which Ziba had managed to hold, but Saul’s estates generally. There seems, nevertheless, to have been on Ziba’s part a grudge against Mephibosheth for thus getting back from the king what he had hoped to keep as his own. The privilege of being the king’s friend, and eating at his table, was an honor that would be more highly prized than even the possession of the estates. (Pulpit Commentary)
He had evidently thrived and prospered; for, beginning as a slave in Saul’s household, he had now several wives and many slaves of his own, and had become a person of considerable importance. He would still remain so, though somewhat cut off both of wealth and dignity in becoming only Mephibosheth’s farmer.
{strong}Editor’s note: Admittedly, I cautiously added verse 13. Although authors of the general lesson outline chose not to include this verse, for whatever their reasons, I have chosen to include it because there is something about the verse that encapsulates what the prior 12 verses discuss.
“So Mephibosheth dwelt in Jerusalem: for he did eat continually at the king’s table; and was lame on both his feet.” (verse 13) — As David was a type of Christ, his Lord and Son, his Root and Offspring, let his kindness to Mephibosheth remind us of the kindness and love of God our Saviour to fallen man, to whom he was under no obligation, as David was to Jonathan. The Son of God seeks this lost and ruined race, who sought not after him. He comes to seek and to save them! (Matthew Henry)
Dr. Wayne M. Williams and his wife of 40 years, Lita, reside in Athens.
