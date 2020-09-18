“There is a time when approving smiles must be withheld,” stated Bible scholar Robert Neighbor.
Additionally, the founder of the Baptist Bible Union believed and would have us to believe, as well, that had Joseph shown his brethren favor before they had truly repented, they might have sought again to entangle him or even to slay him. They had never come clean with their father, Jacob; neither had they sought after the welfare of their brother.
David foolishly forgave Absalom and restored him to the place of recognition when Absalom had shown no sincere repentance for his sins. The result was that Absalom, after 40 years, formed an army (cf. 2 Samuel 15) to take the throne of David by force.
To summarize the text, The Annotated Study Bible would have us to know that it is hard to determine Joseph’s real motive in testing his brothers. Most scholars feel that Joseph was not being vindictive, but was engaged merely in official probing and testing. However, Joseph’s manner, coupled with the numerous tests through which he put his brothers, gives the distinct impression that he was humbling his previously arrogant brothers (verses 6-14). And the fact that they “bowed down themselves before him” brings to mind the fulfillment of the dreams they had gone to great lengths to thwart (ref. verse 9 and 37:5-11).
Joseph “remembered his dreams,” we read in Genesis 42:9, and the proof of God’s faithfulness undoubtedly encouraged his confidence as he proceeded to deal with his brothers. He played a role before them charging them with a crime punishable with death in Egypt. Such a serious accusation encouraged his brothers to be as honest as possible, which is what Joseph wanted, commented the theologian Dr. Thomas Constable.
A family will rarely risk almost all of its sons in a dangerous spying mission, which probably explains the brothers’ statement that they were all sons of one man (Genesis 42:11).
Probably, Joseph wanted to be sure that his brothers had not killed Benjamin since they had contemplated killing himself (Genesis 42:15).
The three-day imprisonment provided Joseph with time to plan his strategy, and it impressed the brothers with the importance of cooperating with Joseph ( Genesis 42:17). These three days also gave the brothers a taste of what Joseph had endured for three years. Joseph may have intended that they serve one day’s imprisonment for each year he had suffered incarceration because of their hatred.
“And Joseph said … I fear God” (verse 18) — It is quite possible here that Joseph seeks to reassure his brothers by representing to them that the potentate of Egypt is one who recognizes the universal Divine law of right and wrong. He fears God, who protects the stranger and the defenseless. Perhaps there is a reference to his brothers’ disregard of this fear of God in their former treatment of himself. He, in his treatment of them, has before his eyes the fear of God. (Cambridge Bible)
“As for the rest of you, go ye, carry corn for the famine of your houses.” (verse 19) — “How differently had they acted towards their brother, whom they had intended to leave in the pit to starve” (Keil).
Oddly, Joseph feels compassion for their famishing households, only he will not abandon his proposition that they must return with Benjamin. The brothers’ rather awkward confession (verse 21) was likely the result of or to an inward conviction that the temporary concern which Benjamin’s absence might inflict on Jacob. (Pulpit Commentary)
IV. God Sees the Evil and the Good (Genesis 42:22-25)
As harsh a mode the address to his brothers, it is probable that Joseph had no intention whatever to administer to his brethren “a just punishment for their wickedness towards him,” for his heart could not have stooped to such mean revenge; but he wanted to probe thoroughly the feelings of their hearts, “whether they felt that they deserved the punishment of God for the sin they had committed,” and to more clearly see how they felt towards their aged father and their youngest brother. (Biblical Commentary of the Old Testament)
{strong}Central Text: And Reuben answered them, saying, Spake I not unto you, saying, Do not sin against the child; and ye would not hear? therefore, behold, also his blood is required. -Genesis 42:22
