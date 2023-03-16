This question was asked of me a few days ago. It seems that whenever there is a discussion of heaven that this question or statement is often made.
Many say they believe that we will not know one another because it will bring sadness to us knowing that a loved one failed to enter into heaven. Just knowing that a family member or a friend was in eternal damnation brings sadness. Heaven is a place of joy; meaning no sadness and tears. Today we will look at some Scriptures to try and determine the truth concerning this subject.
“And when Jacob had made an end of commanding his sons, he gathered up his feet into the bed, and yielded up the ghost, and was gathered unto his people,” Genesis 49:33.
This verse specifically is speaking of Jacob, also known as Israel, as being gathered to his people.
The same terminology is spoken of Abraham in Genesis 25:8, of Ismael in Genesis 25:17, of Isaac in Genesis 35:29, and then Israel again says, “And he charged them, and said unto them, I am to be gathered unto my people: bury me with my fathers in the cave that is in the field of Ephron the Hittite,” Genesis 49:29.
It appears that the gathering with his people and the burying with his father's bones may be two different meanings.
In order to prove this point, let’s look at Moses: “Get thee up into this mountain Abarim, unto Mount Nebo, which is in the land Moab, that is over against Jericho; and behold the land of Canaan, which I give unto the children of Israel for a possession: and die in the mount whether thou goest up, and be gathered unto thy people; as Aaron thy brother died in mount Hor, and was gathered unto his people,” Deuteronomy 32:49-50.
Neither Moses nor Aaron were buried with their people, but the scriptures state that they were gathered with their people.
Another person to consider is that of King David. He had committed adultery with Bathsheba, had her husband killed in battle and then took her for a wife. She conceived and bore a son which was taken by God as punishment for their sins.
The writer of 2 Samuel writes, “But now he is dead, wherefore should I fast? Can I bring him back again? I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me,” 2 Samuel 12:23.
Apparently David realized there is an afterlife. That David cannot bring this child back to life. However, David can, upon his death, join and be reunited with his child.
Eric Clapton sings a song that, from what I understand, is about his own son which he lost to death. The name of the song is “Tears in Heaven.”
In the process of this song, Mr. Clapton asks, “Would you know my name? If I saw you in heaven. Would it be the same? If I saw you in heaven.”
Many people fall into this category of having many questions about death and the afterlife.
The Bible is like puzzle pieces of truth in many situations and on many topics. We only have a few bits and pieces of the puzzle and not the full picture. We have a lot of detail on church worship, church organization, church doctrine, church leadership, church membership, and church finance. However, we only have a few small pieces of the afterlife. What we do have we accept as truth and work it into the rest of the puzzle as best we can. Jesus gives us the largest pieces of the puzzle of truth.
Jesus tells us in Luke 16:19:31 that two men die, Lazarus and the rich man. Lazarus represents the good people of God, and the rich man represents the evil people. Both die and go to the afterlife, or Hades. Hades is the place where all people go until judgment of God. Hades contains two departments, Paradise and the place of torments. Lazarus goes to Paradise and is in comfort. The rich man is in the place of torments and is in real discomfort and pain. There is a gulf between the two so they cannot leave the one for the other. Their place is fixed. The rich man can see Lazarus and how he is comforted and asks of Father Abraham if Lazarus could dip his finger in water to bring to him. He is desperate and pleading. We do know that the rich man recognizes Lazarus and we know that he has knowledge of his brothers left behind here upon this earth. These represent the truth of what we learn. There may be other truth here also.
Another passage Jesus gives is John 14:1-3, “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.”
From this passage, we understand that the faithful followers of Jesus will be with Him and the Father.
The Apostle Paul tells us, “For we all must appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad,” 2 Corinthians 5:10.
This judgment scene is one which we will know why we are being judged. How can we be judged for something we have no knowledge of? We will have full memory and recollection of our life and things we have said and done. In all verses of judgment, we will be judged (not by our faith), but by what we have done; this is a Biblical truth!
My personal view that I believe which has scripture support and truth is that we all will be the same person that we are here upon this earth, at least spiritually speaking. We will have a different body, of course; we will have a spiritual body meant for eternity. We will have no blood relationships but spiritual relationships. That spiritual relationship begins here upon this earth during our lifetime here. Why not begin it with us or continue your spiritual life with us?
Please come worship with us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.