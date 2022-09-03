As we were going through my parents’ possessions and dividing things amongst us three offspring, it quickly became apparent that they had accumulated a lot of bibles during their lives. It wasn’t just their personal bibles either. There were bibles that had been my mom’s mom and dad, and my father’s father and mother. There were many different versions and translations. They spanned over a century, with one dating back to the late 1800s.
At first there was some discussion about who would keep or take each bible. The Martin family bible from the 1860s was the one I was most concerned about preserving (one of my siblings is the caretaker of it). My youngest daughter requested I get her any bible that had belonged to my dad; she wanted one that had any of his notes in it. My father had multiple bibles over the course of his life, each with writing in the margins or the introductory pages. We quickly realized there were more than enough bibles for anyone who wanted one (or more) to have them.
I took a bible that had been my grandmother’s. It was the one I read to my father early one morning shortly after my mother’s funeral.
I remember telling him, “I was reading about you in the bible, pop.”
He replied, “Oh, yea?”
I said, “You have fought a good fight, you have finished your course, you have kept the faith” (reference 2 Timothy 4:7).
We buried my mother on Monday, Nov. 1 — All Saints Day — and my father passed within the week.
What’s that got to do with “the soil made the seeds grow”? Nothing. I was just reminiscing.
I had taken my mom’s old copy of The Living Bible, Paraphrased. It was published in the early ‘70s and had a green padded hard cover. It was a popular book back in the day; lots of folks carried it to church. I had owned one, but it had fallen apart from abuse. I thought it would make a nice addition to my own bible collection.
Anyway, I opened her old Living Bible to Mark 4 (the parable of the Sower Sows the Word) when I came across this phrase, “For the soil made the seeds grow” (Mark 4:28a (TLB]).
The King James version says, “For the earth bringeth forth fruit of herself.”
The Living Bible presents that phrase in such a different light; it speaks so plainly. In other words, the soil will grow whatever seed is placed in it.
I wonder if those raised in an agricultural era ever thought about the abilities of the fields to produce other crops? Did those planting cotton realize that soybeans could grow in those fields?
Or did the corn huskers of Nebraska know that wheat could grow just as easily?
What if plantations could talk? Can you imagine the Mississippi Manor bragging to the Georgia Estate about its cotton? And Georgia bragging about its peaches? Do you think they’d be surprised to learn that cotton will grow in the dirt in Georgia just as easily as peaches will in Mississippi?
Dirt is not partial to the seed nor is it discriminating. It will grow whatever is planted in it. That’s what dirt does. It grows things.
This is the point of the Sower sows the Word. Your heart, just like dirt, will grow whatever is planted in it. And guess who controls the sowing? You do! Whatever you let in through your eyes and whatever you let in through your ears becomes a seed in your heart.
Jesus alluded to this concept when He was excoriating the Pharisees: “Either make the tree good and its fruit good, or else make the tree corrupt and its fruit corrupt. For the tree is known by its fruit. O generation of vipers, how can you, being evil, speak good things? For out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks. A good man out of the good treasure of his heart brings forth good things. And an evil man out of the evil treasure brings forth evil things” (Matthew 12:33-36 (MEV]).
Your heart will grow whatever you put in it. If you put the wisdom of this world in your heart, fear and unbelief will flourish. If you put the Word of God in your heart, you will reap thirty, sixty, and a hundred-fold his promises and understanding.
I’ll leave you with this thought, Dear Reader: “… for you have been born again, not from perishable seed, but imperishable, through the word of God which lives and abides forever” (1 Peter 1:23 (MEV]).
God’s Word is that incorruptible seed. And just like soil makes a seed grow, so will your heart with the Word of God.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
