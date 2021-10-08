I really don’t have an easy answer to the above question. I do know that the Bible always teaches that we are to be united together in faith as brothers and sisters. Emphasis throughout the Word is for a unity of faith.
“Endeavoring to keep the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace,” (KJV) Ephesians 4:3.
“Till we all come in the unity of the faith and of the knowledge of the Son of God, unto a perfect man, unto the measure of the stature of the fullness of Christ,” (KJV) Ephesians 4:13.
As we look at this last verse, we come to unity through the knowledge of Christ and we mature to a complete man through that knowledge. There is an abundance of passages of scripture that teach the unity of faith among believers in Christ.
“Now I beseech you brethren, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that ye all speak the same thing, and that there be no divisions among you; but that ye be perfectly joined together in the same mind and in the same judgment,” (KJV) I Corinthians 1:10.
The Apostle Paul directed us all to think alike in our faith, to be in unity and harmony with each other. It appears that very little effort is put forth to accomplish this unity in today’s Christianity.
Division is always condemned. We do seem to have many extremes of faith and even purpose of faith in our society today. We have different types of church organization, as well as different types of worship. To many folks, it seems as if church may be for a social gathering; hopefully that is not the main reason. For others, church may be a place to push their own political agenda or a particular doctrine of faith. Some may view church as a place for good business contacts, and as a way to help one’s reputation.
Our faith must be in accordance to the Word of God or else it is contrary to the Word of God. Whatever we believe from a Christian standpoint, it should be based upon the Word of God. There seems to be very little teaching on certain biblical subjects today, such as: Heaven and hell, eternal punishment, sin, salvation, the Lord’s Church, God’s expectation of us to live holy lives, etc. Perhaps it is just me, I may not be listening to the right channels on my television of those teaching on these things. There are severe warnings against false teachers, and in false teachings or doctrine contrary to God’s word.
“But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed. As we said before, so say I now again, If an man preach any other gospel unto you than that which you have received, let him be accursed,” (KJV) Galatians 1:8-9.
Surely we all recognize that there is a great variety of preaching today on the television, radio, and internet. Some of these preachers are totally contradictory to each other. We need to all be teaching the same things. Few preachers are called out for preaching things that are foreign to the Word of God. Jesus made it quite obvious that there were false teachers in His day.
“Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves,” (KJV) Matthew 7:15.
Of course, Jesus being able to understand the hearts of men or the motives and intentions of man could make judgements concerning false teachings. We also can make judgments concerning the faithfulness of teachers to the Word, by our knowledge of the Word. Jesus said that by their fruits you shall know them. We can know if someone is a false prophet by what they speak and compare it to the truth of God’s Word.
Almost all of the writers of the New Testament warned against false teachers and the doom of such as teachings contrary to the Word of God. Peter in his writings warns of false teachers or false prophets in II Peter chapters two and three.
A warning is given in James 3:1, “My brethren be not many masters, knowing that we shall receive the greater condemnation,” (KJV).
The Apostle Paul warns in several of his writings against false teachers, among which is, I Timothy 4:1-3, “Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the later times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; Forbidden to marry, and to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth.”
For the person who teaches the Word of God, there is a lot of responsibility to represent the Word in truth as God has intended it to be taught and received. For the people who receive the messages, there is a responsibility to make sure that what is heard is in accordance to the will of God.
“These were more noble than those in Thessalonica, in that they received the word with all readiness of mind, and searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so,” (KJV) Acts 17:11.
So we all have a responsibility as to the truth of God’s word, the preacher and the hearer. We as individual Christians are to be familiar to some expectations of knowledge of the Word of God. The problem is that few people take time to really read and study the bible. Few people could refute false doctrine. Few people even know if a false doctrine is being taught. One of the main duties of an elder of the church was to be able to defend the truth of God’s word and to stand in opposition to false teachers. Titus 1:5-12 gives the qualifications of an elder. From this chapter, elders over a church or congregation must be plural in number. In other words, there could not be just one elder. The term elder is changed to bishop in verse 7. So these two terms are interchangeable meaning the same thing. Also an elder must be married and have faithful children. This is part of the organization of a congregation. But we hear very little concerning this in today’s religious world.
Let’s turn back to the bible and do all things by the authority of Christ. We seek only a knowledge of the truth of God’s word. Will you come worship with us?
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.