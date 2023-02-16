The thousand-year reign of Christ is taught primarily from Revelation 20:1-10.
Much of Christianity believes that Christ will return to earth and set up His kingdom at Jerusalem. It is from Jerusalem that the power, or kingdom, of Christ will spread over the entire earth into a great powerful physical kingdom. This doctrine is taught through the influence of the Jews within Christianity. The Jews have infiltrated our organizations in pretense of Christianity to promote that Jesus failed in His original mission and was put to death. That Jesus intended then to set up His earthly physical kingdom but failed. The Jews then and now deny the resurrection, saying that the body of Jesus was stolen away.
The Bible teaches that, at the return of Jesus, we will rise to meet Him in the air. Jesus will never put foot upon this earth again. Furthermore, we are taught from the Scriptures that the kingdom of Christ has already been established.
“Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son: In whom we have redemption through his blood, even the forgiveness of sins,” Colossians 1:13-14.
As we study the kingdom in the Scriptures, we notice many prophecies throughout the Old Testament and within the four gospels. These all speak of the kingdom as in the future. After Acts chapter two, the kingdom is spoken of as being in existence. At the end of time, Christ will deliver up to God the Father the kingdom, after Jesus has put down all rule, authority, and power. Christ reigns now until he has defeated all enemies, 1 Corinthians 15:25-25. We as Christians reign with Christ through association. The apostle Paul taught the kingdom (in present tense), Acts 28:25, 31. Jesus said that His kingdom was not of the world, meaning it is not a fleshly kingdom but a spiritual kingdom.
Now let us consider our passage in Revelation 20:1-10. We will take a few verses at a time.
“And I saw an angel come down from heaven, having the key to the bottomless pit and a great chain in his hand. And he laid hold on the dragon, that old serpent, which is the Devil, and Satan, and bound him a thousand years. And cast him into the bottomless pit, and shut him up, and set a seal upon him, that he should deceive the nations no more, till the thousand years be fulfilled: and after that he must be loosed a little season,” Revelation 20:1-3.
The term angel in the Greek simply means messenger. This messenger could be a human messenger, an angelic being or spiritual being, or possibly be Christ. Christ is the real messenger of God sent to earth on behalf of mankind. So we now say this messenger is Christ. This messenger binds Satan with a chain. Spiritual beings cannot be bound by a physical chain, so this chain represents something else. There has to be something that limits the power of Satan. What could that be?
“And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony: and they loved not their lives unto the death. Therefore rejoice, ye heavens, and ye that dwell in them. Woe to the inhabiters of the earth and of the sea! For the Devil is come down unto you, having great wrath, because he knoweth that he has but a short time,” Revelation 12:11-12.
This passage teaches that the blood of the Lamb is powerful and the Word of our testimony, meaning our knowledge of truth, is protection against the Devil. I cannot stand before Satan myself, but with the knowledge of the gospel and His Word, I can overcome and defeat Satan (not because of me and who I am, but because of Christ and His shed blood)! There is power in the blood! So Satan is bound by the Word of the New Testament. Jesus after His baptism and while in the wilderness was tempted three times. All three times Jesus referred to Scriptures, which was his defense against Satan. This is one reason for the importance of knowing the Words of life. The thousand years is no more literal than the chain, or angel, but simply means a complete period of time, whatever that may be. We also note that Satan has no longer power to deceive the nations as a whole but is very limited there also.
So Satan is limited in power because of our knowledge of the Word of God and through the blood of the Lamb. If our faith is in the blood of the Lamb, the eternal destiny of our soul is not in danger of hell. We are protected. We can overcome by the blood of the Lamb. In the following verses, martyrs are seen as those priests of God and of Christ, and do not have a mark on their forehead or on their hand. The mark of the beast simply means those of the world who have never accepted Christ, or those who have compromised their faith. We know this by those who have the mark of God or the seal of God, 2 Timothy 2:19.
“Blessed and holy is he that hath part in the first resurrection: on such the second death hath no power, but they shall be priest of God and Christ, and shall reign with him a thousand years,” Revelation 20:6.
We as Christians are the elect of God, a holy nation, a royal priesthood. Water baptism represents the first resurrection, Romans 6:1-4. It represents a newness of life to the believer. It is a new birth, John 3:3-5. Baptism places one in Christ and makes us of Abraham's seed, Galatians 3:26-28. Baptism places one into the body or the church, 1 Corinthians 12:13. This is the first resurrection, and the second death has no power over these. The first death, of course, is physical death. The children of God reign with Christ by association. The church rules the earth. The church is throughout the earth and holds to a standard of morality which cannot be compromised. The church holds governments accountable for their actions and laws passed. The influence of the church is powerful around the globe. We the church seem to be the number one enemy of the nations when in reality the nations should be blessed because of the church.
I apologize that I have not had the space to get into every aspect of these verses. Perhaps you are now encouraged to study for yourself to understand the remaining parts. Please come study with us and worship our Lord and Savior as you have opportunity.
