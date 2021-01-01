Now that 2020 has come to a close, many of us will be looking forward to a new year and the new opportunities it will bring. And with this new year comes a hope for a new future and, for some, a resolve for a change. Some dedicate themselves to losing weight, while others determine to exercise more. Readers of my column might pledge to read their Bible or pray more in the coming year. Regardless, many see the changing of the year as a time to resolve to improve their lives one way or another.
My message to you: Manage the change well.
Don’t make your goals so lofty that you set yourself up for failure.
“I’m going to exercise an hour a day!” knowing all the while you’ve haven’t exercised more than 15 minutes at any time in the last year.
“I’m going to read the Bible through this year!” although you haven’t read a book of the Bible in the last month.
“I’m going to lose 50 pounds this year!” while you put on 10 pounds extra during the holidays.
“I’m going to pray an hour a day!” even though you haven’t prayed more than five minutes in the last week.
Don’t get me wrong, there’s nothing wrong with lofty goals. It’s good to exercise an hour a day and strive to lose weight. And I know the Lord would love the fellowship if you prayed an hour a day. Plus, it’s good to read the Bible through in a year. But if you’ve never done any of these before, be careful that your goal doesn’t overwhelm your immediate successes.
For example, you rise early with every intention of praying for an hour, but after 15 minutes the baby wakes up or your spouse hollers from the next room with a problem only you can handle. And just like that, your hour of prayer is interrupted, the clock stops. Some would be tempted to throw in the towel and give up, assuming an hour-long prayer life is not for them.
But look what you did accomplish: You prayed for 15 minutes when previously you may not have prayed at all. Give yourself some grace, forgive yourself for not meeting the goal, and try again tomorrow. Or revise your goal.
What about that goal of exercising an hour a day? Imagine sleeping late one day, being late to get to the gym, so you only have time for a 30-minute workout. Or you missed it completely. Do you abandon your goal of exercise simply because your routine was shortened or you missed a day?
Again, give yourself some grace. Realize beforehand that there will be occasions where you will not meet your daily goal to work out, or read your Bible, or to pray for as long as you planned. But don’t throw away the whole routine simply because one day went awry.
James was talking about the power of the tongue when he penned, “Look also at ships: although they are so large and are driven by fierce winds, they are turned by a very small rudder wherever the pilot desires” (James 3:4 [NKJV]).
However, the interesting thing about large ships is that they cannot turn on a dime.
Some of you know I worked in a shipyard in Newport News, Virginia, before moving to Tennessee. I had the opportunity to work on one aircraft carrier and tour another. If you want to change the course of a ship that large, you need lots of space and some time. A ship turns incrementally, as long as the captain keeps pressure on the helm.
The same is true of you and me. We can change, but it isn’t instantaneously. We change little by little as we make a series of better and better decisions. And take progressively better and better actions.
The Apostle Paul wrote, “And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God” (Romans 12:2 [NKJV]).
He wouldn’t have instructed us thusly if a transformation was not possible. And I contend a transformation of the body cannot take place until we have transformed the mind first.
Which brings me back to a New Year’s resolution. If you’re planning to make changes this year, make the changes manageable.
If you rarely exercise, don’t vow to spend an hour at the gym each day. Start with something you can do, like a walk around the block each evening, or five pushups or 10 sit-ups. If you are one who normally works out, obviously you can set higher goals, just don’t make them so unrealistic that you can’t succeed.
If you rarely read the Bible, don’t vow to read the whole thing through in a year. It may seem easy at first until you get to Leviticus or Deuteronomy (although some die-hards will last until First or Second Chronicles). Just determine to read more in the coming year. Take the pressure off yourself.
I have found that if I simply ask the Lord what I should read, He leads me. And when it seems like I’m not hearing anything from Him, I read what seems interesting at the time. Regardless, I hear Him speak through His Word every time I read it.
And if you’re determined to pray more, don’t condemn yourself if you do not pray as long as you planned. Here’s an interesting thing I’ve noticed about prayer: when I’m alone with God, my “to-do” list becomes clear in my mind. It’s as if in the stillness, He reminds me of things important and of things to which I’ve committed. There have been times when I cut my prayer short to deal with something pressing. And there are other times, when I simply add to my list of things I need to do and keep praying. In other words, know that God appreciates any and all time we spend with Him. He’s not going to condemn you for not meeting a New Year’s resolution; why should you?
As we say goodbye to one year and welcome in another, know that I applaud you, Dear Reader, for resolving to change. And here’s to managing the change well.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
