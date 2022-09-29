“To me, who am less than the least of all the saints, this grace was given, that I should preach among the Gentiles the unsearchable riches of Christ, and to make all see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the ages has been hidden in God who created all things through Jesus Christ; to the intent that now the manifold wisdom of God might be made know by the church to the principalities and powers in the heavenly places, according to the eternal purpose which He accomplished in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Ephesians 3:8-11
The term mystery means something not yet made known by God, or God’s silence on this subject. God had not revealed through the Old Testament all the details of His plan for man. However, now we see that God’s intent is that through the church the mysteries of God are now made known to man.
Of course, there are still mysteries that we do not know. We do not know all the details of heaven and hell for instance. But God has made known His will through the church many things concerning the spiritual well-being of man. The church is responsible for the gospel of Christ. The message of salvation and how to be made right with God. The church teaches on holy and righteous living and how we are to worship God. Worship is not optional; it is mandatory if one desires to live for God. However, worship is not forced, it is voluntary. I know this sounds contradictory. Please, let me explain. The child of God is expected to worship God. In order for your worship to be acceptable to God, it must be in spirit and in truth, John 4:24. God will not force you to worship Him. You have free will. You can choose to worship God any way you desire. However, God has given guidelines on how we are to worship Him through His word.
From the above verses, we notice the fellowship of the mystery. The fellowship of the mystery is that all peoples, languages, nations, colors, sexes are introduced to the church the same way. God is not prejudiced; all people are equal with Him.
“For you are all sons (children) of God through faith in Christ Jesus. For as many of you as were baptized into Christ have put on Christ. There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus. And if you are Christ’s, then you are Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise.” Galatians 3:26-29.
What promise is this? Genesis 12:1-3, That all families of the earth would be blessed through the seed of Abraham.
“In your seed all the nations of the earth shall be blessed, because you have obeyed My voice.” Genesis 22:18.
The prophecy of one to come in the future began in Genesis 3:15 in a discussion of God with Adam and Eve. These are the very beginning of prophesy concerning Christ or the Messiah. The church now has the responsibility of explaining these passages and the fulfillment of the verses. The wisdom of God is now made known through the church by the scriptures given by Paul.
The book of Ephesians mentions the mystery in four different chapters. Ephesians 1:9; 3:3-4, 9; 5:32; 6:19, as well as several other places in the New Testament. The mystery of God is finished according to Revelation 10:7. There is nothing else that will be revealed to mankind. Everything else will remain a mystery. The book is completed.
As we look back to the first reference in Ephesians 1:9, we notice that God made known His mystery to certain individuals, usually the apostles, but others were also inspired by the Holy Spirit in order to speak and teach the various congregations and to direct their worship even. They had to be taught how to worship God appropriately and acceptably. Paul wrote to the Corinthian church because of problems within the church and even their form of worship had to be corrected. They were abusing the Lord’s Supper, there was strife in the church and not all things were done decently and in order. There was confusion, people were speaking up out of order. Women were told to keep silent and not to speak in the worship assembly.
In Ephesians 3:3-4, we understand that God revealed His mysteries through Paul who delivered this message of truth to the church. These are all written down now for us in the Bible, then it had to be revealed and spoken, guided by the inspiration of the Holy Spirit.
Our current study is Ephesians 3:9, Christ is the end of that mystery. Christ is the promised seed of Abraham through which all families and nations will be blessed. Even the principalities and powers of heaven could not understand, but now have knowledge of this mystery.
“This is a great mystery, but I speak concerning Christ and the church.” Ephesians 5:32
Paul had just given the analogy of the husband and wife representing Christ and the church. The church is the bride of Christ. We as Christians are married to Christ. We are to have a relationship with Christ as if He is our husband. We are to respect Christ, honor Him and to be faithful to Jesus. Christ as a husband will perform His duties toward His bride. He will provide and protect His church.
He gave His life for the church, “which He purchased with His own blood.” Acts 20:28
The church is the kingdom of Christ. The church is throughout the world. The influence of the church is in all nations. The moral standards of the world are dependent upon the church. Only the church can hold evil governments accountable for their evils they do. Without the church there is no right or wrong! But everyone would do that which is right in his own eyes, according to his own will and desires. There would be evil in more abundance than we could imagine.
Come be a part of the mystery of God, be a part of the church.
Please come worship with us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.