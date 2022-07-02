Vain worship was discussed last week. I hope that you read the article.
Vain worship as in the example where Jesus is quoted is in reference to everyday living. The Pharisees were hypocritical in their living for God. They wanted the recognition and authority over the common man. They practiced a vain lifestyle, Mark 7:1-13. Please refresh your memory.
We are to practice our faith according to the Scriptures. In other words, as a Christian, we are called upon to practice our faith each day of the week. We are to love our fellow man, live holy and righteous lives before God and also within the communities in which we live.
We cannot pretend to be holy when we are not, God knows who we are, He knows our heart, and if our worship is in vain, our faith is in vain, our lifestyle is in vain.
Not only may we live a hypocritical life, which is vain worship; but we may also be worshipping God in vain in our public worship services.
Now let us look at the same scripture that we read last week and look at some examples of vain worship to God in the public assembly or gathering.
Jesus is speaking and says, “Well did Isaiah prophesy of you hypocrites, as it is written: This people honors Me with their lips, But their heart is far from Me. And in vain they worship Me, teaching as doctrines the commandments of men.” Mark 7:6-7.
Our first example of vain worship comes from the historical account of Cain and Abel in the book of Genesis 4:1-7. Please read the whole section as I only quote a portion.
“And in the process of time it came to pass that Cain brought an offering of the fruit of the ground to the Lord. Abel also brought of the first born of his flock and of their fat. And the Lord respected Abel and his offering. But He did not respect Cain and his offering. And Cain was very angry, and his countenance fell.” Genesis 4:3-5.
Apparently the sacrifice of Cain was unacceptable because it was not as God had instructed, or perhaps Cain worshipped God not wanting to do so. His attitude and motives were wrong.
Another verse that goes along with this is found in the New Testament.
“By faith Abel offered to God a more excellent sacrifice than Cain, through which he obtained witness that he was righteous.” Hebrews 11:4.
Most commentators that I have read agree that the sacrifice of Cain was rejected because it was not an animal sacrifice. Cain chose to substitute his fruits of the ground instead of using an animal sacrifice.
I know that God has always given specific instructions for man on how to worship God. Evidently Cain had no respect for God’s word, thinking that he could change it, to fit his desires. For this to be unacceptable worship, it had to be of the wrong attitude and incorrect actions from what we read. Cain’s worship was in vain.
Another example of vain worship in the Old Testament is found in Leviticus.
“Then Nadab and Abihu, the sons of Aaron, each took his censer in his hand and put fire in it, put incense on it, and offered profane fire before the Lord, which He had not commanded them. So fire went out from the Lord and devoured them, and they died before the Lord.” Leviticus 10”1-2.
Nadab and Abihu did something not authorized by God. They added to His word. Specific instructions had been given to them on all things pertaining to where this fire should come from. They substituted unauthorized fire for the eternal fire they were to get their flame from. There was a lamp that the priest was to keep burning with oil 24 hours a day, an eternal flame.
This was to be their source of fire. Instead they just disrespectfully reach down at (this is an example) trash burning and get their flame. Their respect for God was lacking. Their disobedience to God was serious, and they received immediate punishment. It cost them their lives. Their worship to God was in vain.
We have King Saul as our third example of vain worship in the Old Testament.
Again please read all the text as I will only be using a few of these verses.
“Then he waited seven days, according to the time set by Samuel. But Samuel did not come to Gilgal; and the people were scattered from him. So Saul said, ‘Bring a burnt offering and peace offerings here to me.’ And he offered the burnt offering. Now it happened as soon as he had finished presenting the burnt offering, that Samuel came; and Saul went out to meet him, that he might greet him. And Samuel said, ‘What have you done?’ … (King Saul), ‘I felt compelled, and offered a burnt offering’ …(Samuel), ‘you have done foolishly’ … But now your kingdom shall not continue.” I Samuel 13:5-14.
There are actually several problems here. Biblical truth that cannot be denied.
1. First mistake of King Saul was to dare to make this sacrifice. He was not qualified. Only a priest could offer sacrifices on behalf of the people.
2. Second mistake was he blamed the people. They were scattered and he sought to bring them together.
3. Also he blamed Samuel, “you did not come within the days appointed.” Then the scripture states.
4. “Therefore I felt compelled.” King Saul worshipped God according to his personal feelings. He felt that this surely would be acceptable worship to God.
5. He did not keep the commandment of the Lord which had been commanded him.
We cannot do things in worship that we are not qualified to do.
We cannot blame others for our inappropriate worship. We cannot go by our feelings as to how to worship God but by His commandments. The kingdom is now being taken out of the bloodline of King Saul. His family linage was not going far. He practiced vain worship. There are consequences to our vain worship.
Not immediately, but eternal consequences to our vain worship. We are to worship in spirit and in truth. With the proper attitude of respect and reverence and also according to God’s instructions.
Will you please come worship with us?
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
