The Church at Corinth was in derision. Attempting to bring forth order, the Apostle Paul wrote a letter to them to clear up the confusion. Several issues had arisen in this congregation, but a main issue was that of sectarianism.
Believers had begun breaking off into sects or little clicks saying, “Well, I am Paul” and others “I am of Apollos” and so on. So, when the Apostle wrote to them, he was trying to get across to them that it does not matter who they heard the message from because the message is the same. What matters is that they heard the message. That message is the Gospel of Jesus Christ!
Now saints, I desire that you might grasp this concept today: That the lost souls in this world need to hear the message of the Gospel. It does not matter who they hear it from, but only that they hear it. Jesus is not keeping score to see if the pastor can out preach the saints or vice versa when it comes to expanding His kingdom, but what He cares about is that it is preached!
Therefore, I want you to know that the Biblical way of things is not for us to just “invite somebody to church” to hear the gospel. You, saint, preach the Gospel to them and bring them in! This is why so many people are undone in these last days. We have believed this modern model of church that we are in is biblical; that we just invite random strangers to church, hope they come, and hope the pastor is preaching on the gospel that morning. This ought not be so!
It doesn’t matter who they hear the message from. What matters is that they hear it! I declare unto you beloved, that we must stop “coming to church” and start “being the church” in these last days! Now, I’m not advocating to never invite someone to a Christian gathering, but think critically with me for a moment. Why would a God hater want to come worship God? This is why our pews are not full when we invite people. I think it is much more effective if we engage them with the lifesaving Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Jesus did not command us to “Go ye into all the world and invite them to your gatherings,” but He said, “Go ye (you all), into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature”!
Every single believer ought to be a preacher for the Gospel of Jesus Christ outside the pulpit — men, women, and children. Everybody should be able to go out among the sinners and tell them what Jesus did for them and proclaim His death, burial, resurrection and coming.
Saints, the time is far spent. How much longer will we go without offering the gift of salvation that we also have freely received? How many more people will we let pass us on by into Hell? How can we not forgive, and love, and tell somebody about Jesus? Aren’t you glad somebody told you? Beloved, if we love our neighbors as ourselves, we will not withhold this Gospel anymore.
Now, let me change gears. In 1 Corinthians 2, Paul puts the Corinthians in remembrance that when he came through Corinth initially, bearing the message of the Gospel to them, he did not come with excellency of speech. This meant he didn’t speak with eloquence and big swelling words, nor did he use the wisdom, or the reasoning, of this world when he declared the testimony of God. Rather, what Paul preached to them was nothing else but Jesus Christ and Him crucified!
When we go and preach, it is of the utmost importance that we do not preach anything else than the pure word of God! Lest we fall into the trap of the Galatians and become like the false teachers that had arisen among them who taught that Jesus plus this or that was needed.
In America, many folks are guilty of adding to the Gospel.
Some add in prosperity: “Well, if you get saved, then Jesus will give you a new car” or “a new house”, “God wants you to be rich so you can bless others” or “all your problems will just go away!”
However, this is not the Gospel!
Some congregations have played to the flesh and introduced entertainment into their meetings. They have added elaborate sets and stages with laser lights and fog machines and they’ve branded the church, making believers or potential believers into consumers. This is not the Gospel!
Some add in emotionalism into their message and, instead of the conscience being engaged, rather, the emotions are played upon. The issue with this is that emotions change quickly! And once the emotion changes, so then will their trust in Jesus! This is not the Gospel!
Some try to use big eloquent words and use man’s reasoning to sway folks, but not even the great Apostle Paul used such methods! He believed the excellency of the Gospel alone was wonderful enough and powerful enough to stand on its own!
When we go out to preach Christ’s Gospel, we need not add anything else to it. If you “convert” someone through emotionalism, then when their emotions change, then so will their trust in Christ. If you convince somebody of Christ by man’s wisdom, then when man’s wisdom changes, so will their trust in Christ. And yes, man’s wisdom will change. The only thing that stays the same is Jesus Christ and the blessed Word of God. Truly, although heaven and earth may pass away, His word will never pass away.
If you get someone in through means of entertainment, then you will need to keep up that entertainment to maintain them because that is their foundation! Listen, the Bible says that no man can lay any other foundation than that which is laid. We cannot change or add to or take away from the Gospel of Jesus Christ. We need to be upfront, direct, and we need to preach Jesus Christ, Him crucified, risen from the dead, received up into glory and His second coming to receive a people for Himself! I do believe that God is no respecter of persons. If he empowered Paul, He also will empower you, for you are called to this! He will give you in that hour what you are to say.
I boldly confront you with the question: Do we want to see souls saved? It’s like with weight loss, we can try every gimmick in the book, but the only thing that ever really works is a change of mind, and good old-fashioned diet and exercise. Likewise, with seeing lost souls saved, we can try this or that gimmick, but the truth is good old-fashioned preaching and sharing of the Gospel with the love of Christ is the only thing that will produce a true convert.
The days of sitting around wishing for something different is over, for the Lord’s coming is nigh. If we just continue to do what we’ve always done, then we will get what we always got: More of the same. Hey, the world needs the gospel! Not the gospel plus prosperity, not the gospel plus emotion, not the gospel plus worldly wisdom, not the gospel plus hatred or hatefulness. The world needs the true Gospel of Jesus alone, preached to them and done in love.
You, saints, go preach His gospel. Work together. Use the gifts He has given you.
Jesus said, “Lift up your eyes, and look on the fields; for they are white already to harvest” (John 4:35).
I hope something has been said to change your thinking and to motivate you to fulfill your calling, dear brothers and sisters. Please remember, Jesus has equipped us with His Holy Spirit for the purpose of being His witnesses in the earth. Will we waste it? And if we do, what will we have to say for ourselves on judgement day?
Steven Croft is the senior pastor of Boyd Memorial First Church of God in Athens.
