I attend a grace church.
Christians have and will probably always identify themselves by various titles, whether it’s by denomination or theology. John Wesley led a revival in the colonial days which resulted in the Methodist church. Roger Williams is credited with establishing the first Baptist church in North America. Richard Green Spurling started a movement that eventually became known as the Church of God. The modern Pentecostal movement is said to have begun in Topeka, Kansas, when Agnes Ozman, spoke in tongues for several days. The Charismatic movement is even more recent; it is defined, according to the internet, as those who share with Pentecostals an emphasis on the gifts of the Spirit, but who remain a part of a mainline church.
I spent years in a church who would alternately refer to themselves as a Word church or a Faith church. Which reminds me, when I moved to Tennessee and turned back to following the Lord, my mother told me to “Find a Word church, one where folks teach and believe the Bible.” So when they told me it was a Word church, I knew I was in the right place. From my experience, a Word church will focus on the Bible and believe it is the Word of God, while a Faith church will stress the importance of living by faith.
Now I attend a church that the pastor calls a Grace church. Full disclosure, sometimes he calls it a Pentecostal, charismatic church, which can be confusing. Titles aren’t as important to me as what’s on the inside of the people.
Anyway, about this column's title, "Grace and work": I’ve lived most of my life with a work/reward-based philosophy. And I suspect you have, too. We are told to study hard and we’ll get good grades. Go to college, get a degree, so you can get a better-paying job. Show up for work 40 hours a week, do your job, and you’ll get paid. Almost everything in this physical realm is based on work/reward.
And then we’re offered salvation, for which we cannot work. We are simply asked to believe. And if you’re having trouble with your believer, or your faith seems small, no worries, He’ll provide the faith, too.
“For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: not of works, lest any man should boast,” (Ephesians 2:8-9).
Some may ask, “What’s not of ourselves? The grace or the faith?”
To which I would answer, “Both!”
God gives us the grace, and He gives us the wherewithal to believe. What a magnificent God!
So, what are we working for? That’s my personal challenge: To understand the difference between the grace of God in my life and work I am compelled to do. Am I working to obtain my salvation? No, that’s a sure thing through the blood of Jesus.
I have said and written, “Pray like it’s up to God, but work like it’s up to you.”
I’m starting to rethink that belief. No matter how hard I work, I can’t save a loved one. But I can pray, ask God to open the eyes of their understanding, trust Him to lead laborers across their path, and then rest in God’s grace for me and my family.
Yet, I am still compelled to work. But not for God’s grace, but because of God’s grace. I don’t try to avoid sin to keep myself saved. I know I’m saved, and I don’t want to sin; I want to protect the relationship I have with my Heavenly Father. Not that I think He’s going to turn His back on me. He’s not even charging sin against me (reference 2 Corinthians 5:19). Plus, He said He’d never leave me nor forsake me (reference Hebrews 13:5). I’m not worried about what God will do. It’s what sin will do. If I sin, satan will try to use that to place a wedge between me and God. And, if I let him, he’ll try to destroy me with it.
So, why do I work? I work because I am planting seeds and I’m expecting a harvest. I am endeavoring to limit the words I speak to be as God leads me. Then I know they will produce a harvest.
“For as the rain comes down, and the snow from heaven, and do not return there but water the earth and make it bring forth and bud that it may give seed to the sower and bread to the eater, so shall My word be that goes forth from My mouth; it shall not return to Me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing for which I sent it,” (Isaiah 55:10-11 [MEV]).
If I speak as He leads me, then I know I’m speaking His word.
Sometimes I speak words of salvation to those who need help from the Lord. Sometimes it’s words of healing. Lately, it’s been words of prosperity. And grace prompts me to do that, as well.
“For if by one man’s offence death reigned by one; much more they which receive abundance of grace and of the gift of righteousness shall reign in life by one, Jesus Christ,” (Romans 5:17).
I want to reign in every area of my life, over sin, sickness, and disease, and over poverty, as well. If all I have to do to reign in this life is to receive an abundance of grace and the gift of righteousness, then bring on the grace and righteousness. I’m here for it. And while I may not be able to work for it, I’m sure going to work because of it.
