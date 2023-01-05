“So continuing daily with one accord in the temple, and breaking bread from house to house, they ate their food with gladness and singleness of heart, praising God and having favor with all the people. And the Lord added to the church daily those who were being saved.” Acts 2:46-47
In the mid 1800s, the English novelist Charles Dickens wrote:
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to heaven, we were all going direct the other way - in short, the period was so far like the present period, that some of its noisiest authorities insisted on its being received, for good or for evil, in the superlative degree of comparison only.
If I didn’t know better, I would think he was describing life in the present day.
He died almost 150 years ago, but this excerpt from “A Tale of Two Cities” almost sounds prophetic in its comparison to modern-day living. Contrasting comparisons for sure.
I don’t know about you, but I like simple. Simple truth, simple problems, simple solutions, simple uncomplicated life. That’s my preference. Always. That’s not how life serves it up though. Life is tough now, it was tough in the mid-1800s, and it was tough 2,000 years ago.
The early church (Christ followers) found the key that unlocks the door to overcoming the complexity of life and it’s found largely in four words used in today’s scripture from Acts 2:46-47. The words are singleness, heart, favor and people. Let’s look at them under the microscope for a brief moment and see if this key will open a beneficial door for us.
First, Singleness. The Greek word was actually a number with emphasis. The number was “one” and the emphasis was “simplicity as a smooth stone.”
There are two kinds of stones that you can hold in your hand. Two kinds of stones David could have put in his slingshot. Stones that had been broken with a hammer, crushed by force, in which case they would not be smooth. They would have sharp lines, pointy edges, and their best use is perhaps to be placed in a road bed.
The other kind is a smooth stone. They are uncomplicated. They look the same from every side. When you rub up against them, there are no sharp corners to cause you pain. They’re smooth, simple, boring perhaps, but every speck and particle in that stone is so connected that it is somehow … beautiful.
I’ve got a bus load of grandsons. Any time they visit, they explore the creek and the woods. Among the interesting spoil that they may take sudden ownership of are rocks. When they pick up rocks to bring back from a hike in the woods, the smooth ones are the ones that seem to have always caught their eye. Simplicity. That’s the first word today that describes the early Christians.
Second, heart. The original word was kardia. We get the word cardio from it. It is used figuratively to give completeness of thought to the word we just examined. In its figurative rendering it focuses on the heart and the mind.
How did the early church find the key to success in such troubled times? They had unity. Their mission wasn’t complicated. Simplicity and singleness in their heart and mind. Couldn’t we learn something from that today?
The third word is favor. This stems from a verb that expresses having an effect of graciousness on others. This is a verb only because it means “to be full of cheer that is calmly happy or well off.”
What does that mean to us as Christians in the 21st century and what door could it possibly unlock? It’s simple. It is being the stone that catches someone’s eye in a way that makes them want to pick you up, take you home and add the qualities they see in you to their own collection.
That effect is also the emphasis surrounding the fourth and final word for today … people. A dual combination of laos and deõ.
When combined, they mean people (Laos) who’ve been (deõ) bound, knit or wound together.
If there’s anything to learn today from the early church that we absolutely must emulate if we have any hope of seeing people come to the saving knowledge of Christ, it’s wrapped up in the message of these four words. Singleness, heart, favor and people.
Let’s face it Church, we are the key that unlocks the door to the next generation’s knowledge of Jesus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.