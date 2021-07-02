Last week, I wrote an article titled “Why won’t God heal me?” in which I challenged the premise of the question and rejected it out right (previous articles are available to online subscribers of The Daily Post-Athenian at www.dailyp ostathenian.com/commu nity/religion/).
I postulated that it’s not up to God, but up to each individual as to whether or not they get healed. However, you cannot believe for something of which you are unaware. That’s why I shared Biblical promises concerning healing.
Let’s assume you are a Christian and you do believe God can heal you and that God will heal you (there is a huge difference between “He can” and “He will”). So now what? Do you find yourself wondering what’s God waiting on? Is He trying to teach you something in the midst of your suffering?
Allow me to offer a different perspective: You are not a sick person trying to get God to heal you; you are a healed person and the devil is trying to take or keep you from your divine health. I contend this is the spiritual reality in which we live.
The prophet Isaiah, seeing into the future, wrote, “… by His stripes we are healed” (Isaiah 53:5b (NKJV)).
Isaiah did not live long enough on this earth to see his words come to pass. However, the Apostle Peter did.
He walked in the fulfillment of Isaiah’s prophecy and wrote it this way, “… by whose stripes you were healed” (1 Peter 2:24b (NKJV)).
Isaiah looked forward and said we are healed; Peter looked back and said we were healed. In other words, healing is ours for today, in this dispensation.
But you may ask, how does one go from a life entangled with sickness and disease to a life of divine health? The answer is simple, but the process is challenging. First, you choose to believe. Faith must be first and foremost.
Jesus was emphatic about the order: We are not to be like those who believe it when they see it; Christians are the ones who believe it first, and then see it come to pass.
“What things soever ye desire, when ye pray, believe that ye receive them, and ye shall have them” (Mark 11:24).
The believing must first precede the receiving. This is the principle of faith: Believe and receive.
In case you were unaware, the believing requires speaking.
The Apostle Paul referred to God as one who “calls those things which be not as though they were” (reference Romans 4:17).
Please don’t misunderstand. There are those who, with their words, deny the existence of a problem, but their body still manifests the condition. This is contrary to the principle of faith. He did not say God calls those things that are, as though they are not. He calls those things which be not as though they are. This is a subtle but important difference. One is a creative position; the other is denying reality.
After I understood this principle and the idea of only speaking healing and health about my body, there was a time when I had to prove it for myself. I ended up getting mad at and questioning God. It seemed every spring after some intensive yard work, I would get poison ivy so severe I would have to go to a doctor for some type of prescription medication.
In my frustration, I asked, “God, why does this keep happening? I have decided to believe Your Word. I know that healing belongs to me and yet I keep getting poison ivy. What is going on?”
I wish I could tell you a wonderful, spiritual story where I fell into a deep sleep and the Lord showed me visions of my perfectly healed body. However, the truth is pretty mundane, as was His solution.
I heard the Lord say, not with an audible voice, but on the inside of me (where He resides), “When you do yard work, wear long sleeves and long pants. And, as soon as you finish, take a shower. Oh, and if you think you might have poison ivy on you, don’t touch it; put calamine lotion on it.”
My habit had been to do yard work in a T-shirt and shorts. I typically got poison ivy on my forearms or legs. This solution seemed too simple. I was looking for something spiritual, something spectacular. What I received was supernatural wisdom, but it wasn’t glamorous.
However, from that point on, I have never had poison ivy again. Do I still encounter poison ivy (or poison oak, or poison sumac)? Yes, there is some of it trying to grow up a tree in my backyard. Every so often, I’ll take the weed eater to it and cut it back. But I know what to do and how to handle it: Always wear gloves, long sleeves and long pants, and shower immediately afterwards.
If you are going to believe the Lord for healing, you are going to have to stand in the face of adversity. Your body will seemingly side against the Word of God trying to take root within you. But do not waver (reference James 1:6) or lose heart (reference Galatians 6:9 (NKJV)) and you will reap a harvest of divine health.
And if you’re wondering why it’s taking so long, just ask God. He’ll tell you.
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
