Welcome to the spring quarter for the International Sunday School Lesson series. The unit for the months of March-May is entitled “Jesus Calls Us” and is a continuation and conclusion of the three-quarter theme which began in September 2022, “Chosen, Not Choice.” Our lessons are from the gospel accounts according to Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John as well as the book of Acts. Be inspired.
The Prodigal Son
Luke 15:11-24
I. The Younger Son Exhibits Stupidity (Luke 15:11-13)
In his explanation of this text, the Anglican bishop J.C. Ryles stated that this parable is commonly referred to as the parable of "the prodigal son" and does not convey to us one great lesson only, but many.
“Every part of it is peculiarly rich in instruction.”
We see, firstly, in this parable a man following the natural bent of his own heart. Our Lord shows us a "younger son" making haste to set up for himself, going far away from a kind father’s house and "wasting his substance in riotous living." We have in these words a faithful portrait of the mind with which we are all born. Hence, this is our likeness. We are all naturally proud and self-willed. We have no pleasure in fellowship with God. We depart from Him [God, the father] and go afar off. We spend our time, and strength, and faculties, and affections, on things that cannot profit.
Like sheep, we all naturally "go astray, and turn everyone to his own way." (Isaiah 53:6.)
In the younger son’s first conduct, we see the natural heart.
Secondly, we see this young man finding out that the ways of sin are hard by bitter experience. Our Lord shows us the younger son spending all his property and reduced to want - obliged to take service and "feed swine" - so hungry that he is ready to eat swine’s food and cared for by none.
Thirdly, in this parable, we find the young man awaking to a sense of his natural state and resolving to repent.
Fourthly, we observe the young man turning to God with true repentance and faith.
Lastly, we see the repentant received readily, pardoned freely, and completely accepted with God [the Father]. Thusly, we can conclude that the boundless mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ can be graven deeply in our memories, and should sink into our minds, the mind of any unrepentant sinner. Let us never forget that He, Jesus, is One "that receiveth sinners."
That my friend is just the first outline. Let us now move with brevity to the final three.
II. The Younger Son Endures Starvation (Luke 15:14-16)
“And when he had spent all, there arose a mighty famine in that country; and he began to be in want” (verse 14).
Sooner or later, sinful practices fail to satisfy, and the sense of famine and want mark the crises in our lives as they did in the life of the prodigal. There is mentioning of “a mighty famine,” and yet the direst famine is that of the word of God and departing from him (reference Amos 8:11-13, Jeremiah 2:13).
Verse 15 reads, “And he went and joined [literally, glued] himself to one of the citizens of that country; and he sent him into his fields to feed [literally, to pasture or tend] swine.” (J.W. McGarvey's Original Commentary)
III. The Younger Son Experiences Sorrow (Luke 15:17-19)
At the bottom of his misery, the “younger son” comes to himself. This is the beginning of the return. Around him everything is gone. He only has himself. Now that he no longer has any distractions, he starts thinking about home. He remembers what he has turned his back on. He left his father’s house as a son and now sits with the swine in the greatest misery. He readily recalls that his father’s servants have no shortage of anything.
Where the Spirit of God works, we always find two things: The conscience is convinced of sin and the heart is attracted by God’s love. This is the revelation of God to the heart. God is light and God is love. As light, He works in the heart the conviction of one’s lost condition. As love, there is the attraction of His goodness. Together, the conviction and the attraction result in true confession. Thusly, the young man makes a decision: He will go back to his father. He does more than just decide to go back. He sees that he has sinned, both against heaven (and Him Who dwells therein) and against his father. (Kingcomments)
IV. The Younger Son Encounters Salvation (Luke 15:20-24)
“And he arose, and came to his father.” (verse 20)
The theologians, McGarvey and Philip Y. Pendleton, noted that repentance is here pictured as a journey and is more than a mere emotion or impulse.
The two expanded the text to read, “But while he was yet afar off, his father saw him [being evidently on the lookout for him], and was moved with compassion [seeing his ragged, pitiable condition], and ran, and fell on his neck, and kissed him. [Giving him as warm a welcome as if he had been a model son.]”
“And the son said unto him, Father, I have sinned against heaven, and in thy sight: I am no more worthy to be called thy son.” (verse 21)
As a result of the son’s confession, for we read, that the son shows a manly spirit in adhering to his purpose to make a confession, notwithstanding the warmth of his father’s welcome; in grieving for what he had done, and not for what he had lost; and in blaming no one but himself. We read the reaction, that the father said to his servants [interrupting the son in his confession] "bring forth quickly the best robe, and put it on him; and put a ring on his hand, and shoes on his feet [none but servants went barefooted].”
Just as impressive as the actions of the father is the statement made by the father, “for this my son was dead, and is alive again; he was lost, and is found,” verse 24.
The condition of the impenitent sinner is frequently expressed in the Bible under the metaphor of death (reference Romans 6:13, Ephesians 2:1, 5:14, Revelation 3:1).
In conclusion, having thus finished his account of the openly irreligious publicans [sinners], Jesus now turns to portray that of the professedly religious; thusly, he turns from the publican to the Pharisee. He paints both parties as alike children of God, as both faulty and sinful in his sight, and each as being loved despite his faultiness. But while the story of the elder son had a present and local application to the Pharisees, it is to be taken also as a means to describe all the self-righteous who murmur at and refuse to take part in the conversion of sinners.
Central Text: And the son said unto him, Father, I have sinned against heaven, and in thy sight, and am no more worthy to be called thy son. - Luke 15:21
