“Oh, be careful little ears what you hear. Oh, be careful little ears what you hear. For the Father up above is looking down in love. Oh, be careful little ears what you hear.”
I can hear my grandmother’s voice in my head; she would sing this song to my kindergarten class (known as Sunbeams) at church. There were other verses to the song, such as “be careful little feet where you go” and “be careful little eyes what you see.” And since these were songs for children, you could have accompanying hand motions.
The song stuck with me.
However, I do remember as a kid thinking it odd that I should be careful what I see and hear. After all, how much control did I have over that? I mean, I could control my feet and where they go. But I saw whatever was in front of me. I heard whatever sounds I was exposed to.
But the song stuck with me.
Now that I am older, I understand exactly how much control I have over what I see and hear. With limited exceptions, I control it all.
Jesus Himself warned us, “Take heed what you hear” (Mark 4:24a [NKJV]).
What is so important about what we hear?
Paul gave us great insight in his letter to the church at Rome.
Amid his discourse of the importance of preachers sharing the gospel, he writes, “ So then faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God” (Romans 10:17 [NKJV]).
The only way anyone believes anything, they first have to hear about it. You weren’t born again until you heard about the salvation offered through the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior. You couldn’t believe the good news until you heard the good news. But the flip side of that is also true.
You don’t believe anything evil until someone tells you about it. If faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God, then fear comes by hearing, and that hearing is of the devil.
As we listen to the Word of God, whether through preaching or teaching or through various Bible apps (that will read the Bible to you), we are allowing God’s thoughts to enter our head. And His thoughts will regulate our thoughts and actions.
When we, as Christians, hear, “And just as you want men to do to you, you also do to them likewise” (Luke 6:31 [NKJV]), our manner and demeanor is calibrated; we understand the importance of treating each other with love.
Others hear Malcolm Forbes quote, “He who dies with the most toys win,” and think the pursuit of things will bring them the happiness and joy they seek.
We hear, “Judge not, and you shall not be judged. Condemn not, and you shall not be condemned. Forgive, and you will be forgiven” (Luke 6:37 (NKJV]), and we understand the importance of forgiving those that wrong us.
Others hear the old saying, “Revenge is a dish best served cold,” and they begin to plot their retribution.
What you hear will impact how you think, which will ultimately affect how you behave.
If you are constantly hearing the Word and promises of God, you will find yourself thinking (or meditating) on them. Sooner or later, God is going to interrupt your thought life and intersperse His Word into your head. As you decide to accept His Word and thoughts, your actions will start to change, as well.
If you are constantly hearing bad news or worst-case scenarios, you will find yourself thinking (or worrying) about them. Sooner or later, the devil is going to interrupt your thought life and intersperse his fear into your head. If you decide to accept his fear and worry, your actions will also change. You will find yourself assuming and planning for the worst.
I want to encourage you, Dear Reader, to spend time in the Word of God. Listen to biblically-based teachers (there are plenty of them on YouTube or social media). Allow the scriptures access to your hearing.
Paul wrote to Timothy and explained the importance of the Word, “All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work” (2 Timothy 3:16-17 [NKJV]).
The Authorized King James Version uses the phrase, “… that the man of God may be perfect …” instead of “complete.” If you ever aspired to Holiness, this passage in 2 Timothy is the key to it.
I know it can be challenging, Dear Reader, to turn off the voices of the world and tune into the voice of God. But anything worth having is worth the effort. I’ll leave you with this passage:
“For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, is working for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory, while we do not look at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen. For the things which are seen are temporary, but the things which are not seen are eternal” (2 Corinthians 4:17-18 (NKJV]).
Tim Hughes is a lay minister and elder at Ascension Life Church in Athens. He can be reached at tim@thramb.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.