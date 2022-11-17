Last week, this column explored the annual church observances of All Saints and All Souls. This week, there is another feast of the church that is deserving of attention before we round into the season of Advent: The celebration of Christ the King Sunday. This special occasion might seem an unnecessary affirmation. After all, for the Christian, isn’t Christ our King year round? Why do we need to set aside a Sunday for particular attention to this tenet of the faith?
The reason comes from the feast’s origin story. Unlike most other special observances in the church’s liturgical year, this feast is not an ancient one. The commemorations of the God’s incarnation, the resurrection of Jesus from death, and the other principle feasts have their origins in the early church. But Christ the King Sunday was established by Pope Pius XI fairly recently, in just 1925. In his encyclical, Quas Primas, the pope warned against the loss of concern for the sovereignty of God among nations. As the leader of a global church tradition, he was alarmed by extremist authoritarian movements, such as Benito Mussolini’s swift ascent to power. Pius XI was also troubled by movements of anticlericalism and increasing loyalty to secular politics over and against the commitment to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ. The papal encyclical and the liturgical observance were his best effort to recenter loyalty to the gospel in a critical moment of division.
Reading this document almost 100 years later, I’m mindful of both the limits of this text for our time and the deep resonances of this spiritual call. As a citizen of a pluralist and multicultural representative democracy, I don’t share in Pius XI’s concern over the loss of theologically unified vision among national governments. I love the experiment of the United States, and celebrate the establishment clause as a key source of our accountability to it. In the separation of church and state we must acknowledge each others’ freedoms and not subject the country to governance under one perspective, Christian or otherwise.
But in one important regard I fervently share the concerns of Quas Primas in our communities and world today: The threat of the authoritarian. The fascists of 1925 are not so far away in history as we might hope. We must still contend with charismatic and extremist political leaders who would seek to stir up fruitless dissent and deny the dignity of every human person in order to consolidate and amass greater power. When governments shift toward authoritarianism, they demand endorsement without question, commitment to party or leader above the complex ecosystem of our common life.
From the Christian perspective, such an approach to ordering our common life is not only a societal evil, but also a form of spiritual idolatry. To proclaim that Christ is our king is to align our primary fealty to the teachings of Jesus of Nazareth, who offered us such wisdom as: “Give to Caesar the things that are Caesar's and to God the things that are God's,” and “just as you did it to one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did it to me.”
Jesus’ community vision resisted the tyranny of the Roman occupation, required attention to the most vulnerable members of society, refused easy categories of value and belonging, and turned enemies into beloveds. Jesus insisted that we look beyond the surface to see each other more clearly, as image bearers of God, and this had a political implication in his time and ours.
Yes, Christ is the King all year round, but it is good for Christians to pause and ponder this claim. Christ the King of our hearts in the sense of drawing our attention in prayer and calling for our individual obedience to his call to love. That is part of what it means for us to be citizens with the saints in the Kingdom of Heaven. But if we limit Christ’s kingship to the interior or individual life, we have missed an important part of the gospel. The reign of Christ also calls us to engage as members of society with faithfulness and love for our communities, state, and country. And, for Christians, this engaged citizenship and response of curiosity and compassion, faithful love and work for the common good, is also, by its nature, an uneasy and critical one. That’s because our active involvement, our political compass, cannot find its first loyalty in a candidate, party, or platform, but examines all of those elements through the lens of Jesus’s own politics.
This week, as many churches observe the feast of Christ the King, may we be reminded of this first loyalty to love. We follow the kingship of Christ not as a path to power, but in his social and ethical commitments to love and curiosity, to care and inclusion, and ever more complex consideration of our community.
