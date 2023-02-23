“Also there were many priests, because they were prevented by death from continuing. But He, because He continues forever, has an unchangeable priesthood. Therefore He is also able to save to the uttermost those who come to God through Him, since He always lives to make intercession for them.” Hebrews 7:23-25 NKJV
If you have been reading the last few chapters of Hebrews, you have run across the name Melchizedek multiple times. The fact that his name is mentioned so frequently all of a sudden indicates that there is something important that we should take away as we unpack this portion of scripture.
Let me ask you upfront if you have some ideas as to what important truths might be tucked away, waiting to be discovered?
Since there’s only one other place in the Bible where we find the name Melchizedek, it’s likely that our knowledge and understanding might be limited where he is concerned.
The background is simple, but not widely discussed. I can’t think of even one hymn that mentions him by name. However, his life and role is so unique that only one other person in history has duplicated it, and that is Christ.
Today’s brief passage tells us that there have been many high priests for the simple reason that they were human, and once they died, there would be a need for them to be replaced. Most of us are well aware that the high priest was the only one who could enter the Holy of Holies on behalf of the people. He was the only one who could go into the presence of God, and could only do so once per year.
We are also well aware that the office of high priest is now filled by none other than Christ Jesus Himself, and that He will never be replaced. He is our passport to the Father!
As true as that is, as many songs as have been written about it, and as many lessons taught and sermons preached proclaiming Jesus as our High Priest, that’s not all that He is.
Sometimes we have a tendency to Americanize scripture and when we do, we can miss some really important truths. This passage, and the entire book of Hebrews, is one that requires us to read it through a Hebrew lens.
The Old Testament makes a brief reference to our friend Mel, and tells us that not only was he the high priest of Abraham’s day, but he was also King as well as High Priest and no earthly genealogy is given for him, which is quite interesting.
The only other person to hold the office of High Priest and King is Jesus, and He will never be replaced. But wait, in addition to being our King throughout the ages, and in addition to being our High Priest throughout eternity, Jesus became something else that sets him apart from these comparisons to Mel. What was it? He became King, High Priest … and the sacrificial Lamb that was slain. He did that for you, my friend. You may not hear any hymns or other Christian songs that mention it. You may not hear many sermons or lessons about it, but from here going forward when you read about Jesus and see the words “after the order of Melchizedek,” you will be looking at the big picture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.