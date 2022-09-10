“Simon Peter answered and said, ‘You are the Christ the Son of the living God.’ Jesus answered and said unto him, ‘Blessed are you, Simon BarJonah, for flesh and blood has not revealed this to you, but My Father who is in heaven. And I also say to you that you are Peter, and on this rock I will build My church, and the gates of Hades shall not prevail against it.’”
Confession of Christ as the Messiah, the Son of God as prophesied throughout the Old Testament is a prerequisite to entrance into Christianity. Jesus promises to build His Church and Hades will not prevent Him from doing so. Although Jesus was a carpenter by trade, He was not building a physical building. Jesus is building a spiritual building.
We see the very opening day of the Lord’s church in Acts 2:36-47. Peter preached that very first sermon on the Day of Pentecost. The Lord had been resurrected now for 50 days and ascended into heaven to sit at the right hand of God. Peter preaches his sermon through inspiration of the Holy Spirit and 3,000 people respond to the gospel invitation and are baptized for the forgiveness of sin. Then in verse 47, we notice that God adds to the church those who are being saved. Only the Lord knows the sincerity of an individual as they obey the gospel of truth. Man cannot see another’s heart to determine if he is sincere or not. Conversion must be done in accordance with the word of God in all sincerity. The date is the year of our Lord 30 AD. Since that time, we strive to imitate that New Testament Church as Christ intended it to exist. Christ is the head of the church (Ephesians 1:22-23), and as such He rules, controls, governs the church, and works through the church according to His will and our faithfulness toward Him.
The Bible gives instruction to the church in all areas. The church is given instructions as to who to worship. We know that God is Spirit and those who worship Him must worship in spirit and in truth, John 4:24. In other words, we must worship God in sincerity of mind and in truth, according to His word. The Bible does give examples and commands of true worship to God, as to what is acceptable. The Old Testament example of worship is no longer approved or accepted. We do not offer animal sacrifices to God. We no longer separate the women and Gentiles into the outer courts and allow only the purified men of the Jews to enter into the place of worship. In the church, we understand that Jesus is our sacrifice once and for all time. A one-time sacrifice. We also have mixed audiences consisting of men and women, Jew and Gentile, slave and free-men, Galatians 3:26-28. We are all equal in the sight of God within the church.
Christ has different responsibilities for men and women in His church. The Apostle Paul left instructions for the women to be silent in the church for it is not permitted for them to speak, but to be submissive to the man. It is shameful for a woman to speak in the church, I Corinthians 14:34-35. Twice in the New Testament, Paul gives this admonishment.
The other place is I Timothy 2:11-12, “Let a woman learn in silence with all submission. And I do not permit a woman to teach or to have authority over a man, but to be in silence.”
This is the Apostle speaking through the inspiration of God. God is giving these instructions. Has the word of God changed? Or, is there teachings to the contrary making allowance for the woman? In order to be approved by God, we must follow His instructions. The importance of women is not meant to be diminished. However, the woman must work within the teachings of the New Testament. They are to teach the younger women to love their husbands and to teach the younger children and many other verses that can be referred to. The woman’s role in church and home is of vital importance. The number one influence of a child should be a godly mother.
The Bible gives instructions as to how to worship God, in spirit and in truth. We have instructions on what is acceptable to God in worship as prayer, singing, teaching or preaching, communion or the observance of the Lord’s Supper, and contribution.
Nothing more is commanded or encouraged as long as these items are done in spirit and in truth.
All of these items are necessary to worship God.
“Now upon the first day of the week, when the disciples came together to break bread, Paul ready to depart on next day, spoke to them and continued his message until midnight.” Acts 20:7.
By approved example, we notice that it was a practice for the early church to observe the taking of the Lord’s Supper upon the first day of the week, or on Sunday. How many weeks have a first day or Sunday. Every week. Therefore, we conclude, that the disciples met every Sunday for the purpose of the Communion or Lord’s Supper. This was the primary reason for meeting, to remember the death, burial and the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. This was the center of worship, and all the other things surrounded this Communion. This is a priority that we remember the death of Jesus and because of this we have tremendous hope through Jesus.
The Greek word for church means “a calling out, community of members on earth or saints in heaven or both, assembly, church” (Strong’s Concordance).
Jesus said, “I will build My church” Matthew 16:18.
Jesus purchased the church with His blood, Acts 20:28.
Jesus is head of the church, which is His body, Ephesians 1:22-23.
Let us look seriously at the word of God and do all things according to His will.
Please come worship with us.
Larry Graves is the minister at Riceville Church of Christ. He can be reached at 865-300-0642.
