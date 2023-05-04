In the first chapter of Genesis, we read of God’s creation of the world, the sun, moon and stars, of all life on earth whether it be animal life, plant life, insect, fish, foul, or anything else.
Adam lived in a glorified state of being. He and Eve had eternal life as they lived in the presence of God and God communicated directly with them. Everything that was created seems to have been in adult form as, according to God’s instructions and repeated several times, that all life was “to bring forth after its kind.” Plant life was to reproduce after its kind, as well as animal life, and birds, and fish. The seeds of plants were to reproduce according to its kind. Man was the crown of God’s creation and was superior to all the rest of the animals, fish or fowl. Man was to have dominion over God’s creation. Man is not just an animal as science tries to proclaim. Man is made in the image of God.
From the very beginning of man, the scriptures teach that man has an eternal soul. God made man in His own image. Created for eternity with a soul. In fact, the Scriptures teach that this human form is only a dwelling place for the soul, which is eternal. We have no idea of how long man was in the Garden of Eden before his sin and fall from grace. It is an indefinite period of time.
As God created perfection in all of His creation, we also understand that the earth was created as a mature earth, or as an adult earth, fully providing for man all his needs and provisions for the future. For instance, God created the earth with the oil reserves, diamonds that appeared to be millions of years old, and the coal in abundance for the future of man. Although this earth, according to scientists, appears to be millions of years old, this earth could very easily be less than 10,000 years old.
Science is always trying to remove God and religion from our faith. Our known history takes us back to less than 5000 BC. If God created a mature earth that appears to be millions of years old, how can you prove or disprove it. It is a matter of faith and logic according to Biblical teachings.
In Genesis 3, we see the fall of man. His glorified condition falls hard when he disobeys God. Adam and Eve eat the forbidden fruit of the tree of knowledge of good and evil.
Genesis 3:7: “And the eyes of them both were opened, and they knew that they were naked; and sewed fig leaves together and made themselves aprons.”
Satan has deceived the woman, verse 13, and the woman gives to Adam, and he also eats. The life of leisure is now turned into a life of hard work. God assigns the responsibility to man to provide for his family through much labor, and the woman is to have great pain through childbearing. Adam and Eve are the parents of all living people on the earth. We all can trace our family tree back to Adam and Eve.
“And hath made of one blood all nations of men for to dwell on the face of the earth, and hath determined the times before appointed, and the bounds of their habitation,” Acts 17:26.
From here, we see the population of the earth increase and man is sinful to the point that God decides to wipe out the population and start over. God does find a righteous family and decides to spare this family and start over with a whole new population. So, God destroys the earth with water, but spares eight people: Noah, his wife, the three sons of Noah, which each had a wife. So now, all the population of the earth comes from Noah and his family. Genesis, chapters 6-9.
The rest of the Old Testament is the partial story of how God intends to restore man back to that original condition.
“But now is Christ risen from the dead, and become the first fruits of them that slept. For since by man came death, by man came also the resurrection of the dead. For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive,” 1 Corinthians 15:20-22.
Christ is the fulfillment of Old Testament prophecy. Jesus states that he has come to seek and to save the lost. That He is the bread of life and the water that springs up to eternal life. The way to be restored back to the Father is through Jesus Christ our Lord.
“And he showed me a pure river of water of life, clear as crystal, proceeding out of the throne of God and the Lamb. In the midst of the street of it, and on either side of the river, was the tree of life, which bare twelve manner of fruits, and yielded her fruit every month: and the leaves of the tree were for the healing of the nations. And there shall be no more curse: but the throne of God and the Lamb shall be in it; and his servants shall serve him: And they shall see his face; and his name shall be in their foreheads,” Revelation 22:1-4.
I want to suggest that this tree of life is the same as that in the Garden of Eden which gave eternal life to Adam and Eve.
“And out of the ground made the Lord God to grow every tree that is pleasant to the sight, and good for food; the tree of life also in the midst of the garden, and the tree of knowledge of good and evil,” Genesis 2:9.
It seems amazing to me that the history of man begins with Man’s eternal life in the Garden of Eden around the tree of life; and the history of man will end with the tree of life around the throne of God. Also, we begin history of man with a curse being placed upon man; and the scriptures end with that curse being removed.
Please come worship with us. I also continue to thank Ira Goforth for scripture suggestions and topical suggestions for this article.
