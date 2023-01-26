“And by him all that believe are justified from all things, from which ye could not be justified by the law of Moses.” Acts 13:39.
Justified means - just or innocent, be righteous, (Strong’s concordance), vindication, be acquitted, be pronounced and treated as righteous, make free or pure from everything from which you could not be freed by the law of Moses (Arndt and Gingrich, p 196-197). Also, I have an old-fashion definition that a lot of preachers used to quote. Justified means - just as if I had never sinned. Perhaps you all have heard that one. One last definition that perhaps you have not heard is justified - just as if I had lived a holy life, free of sin and guilt.
So, all of these definitions together and separately give a great understanding of what it means to be justified before God. This passage in Acts teaches that we are justified before God through our faith in Jesus. According to this verse, there are two things to consider: 1. Faith - our personal faith in Christ. 2. Jesus - the work Jesus does before the throne of God in heaven.
Jesus said, “I said therefore unto you, that ye shall die in your sins: for except ye believe that I am he, ye shall die in your sins.” John 8:24.
Also take notice, “Neither is there salvation in any other: for there is none other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved.” Acts 4:12.
In spite of what anyone says, “FAITH” has expectations of you. It is totally illogical to think all you have to do is believe. I agree that faith is the beginning point of our salvation. Faith motivates us to repent of our sins, and to confess Jesus as the Savior of the world. Then baptism is so very necessary as the expression of our faith that washes away sin, and is for the forgiveness of sin, putting us in the proper relationship with God as His child.
“And brought them out (The Philippian jailer brought out Peter and Silas) and said, Sirs, what must I do to be saved? And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shall be saved, and thy house." Acts 16:30-31.
This is where false teachers deliberately end the conversation, however, the paragraph continues.
“And they spake unto him the word of the Lord, and to all who were in his house. And he took them the same hour of the night, and washed their stripes; and was baptized, he and all his, straightway.” Acts 16:32-33.
We must read the whole context of the Scriptures in order to properly understand them. By only reading verses 30-31, you would get the impression 1. that we are saved by faith alone, and 2. that your faith can save your whole household.
Both are false interpretations. We must read on to see that their faith is dependent on being taught the Word of God which then has expectations through baptism. Other scriptures teach that we are to confess Jesus as the Son of God, to repent of sins, and to live holy lives free from immorality, and that worship is a necessary part of the Christian lifestyle. We must not leave anything out.
“Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind, nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners, shall inherit the kingdom of God. And such were some of you: but ye are washed, but ye are sanctified, but ye are justified in the name of the Lord Jesus, and by the Spirit of our God.” 1 Corinthians 6:9-11.
Not only are believers justified, they also are sanctified according to this verse. Sanctified means - to make holy, purify or consecrate (Strong’s Concordance). At the same time that we are washed (baptized), we are also justified and Sanctified.
Paul was told, “And now why tarriest thou? Arise, and be baptized, and wash away thou sins, calling on the name of the Lord.” Acts 22:16.
The gospel has become cheapened over the years and compromised to make things more appealing to the people. Religion has become to be about the large numbers and large contributions, so the message of the gospel is watered down to attract more people. People fail to read and study the Bible. When they do study, they have preconceived ideas about the Word and are blind to the truth of the teachings.
They have eyes, yet do not see; they have ears, yet do not hear. Jesus taught to count the cost of discipleship. Meaning there is a definite cost or challenge to the individual. For some you must be willing to lose your family for the truth of God’s word. For others you must give up worldly pleasures. Yet others it may be a change of friends that you hang out with. You must use caution when hanging around with old friends and family. If you can be an influence upon them, that is great. But the problem is that, usually, the other way of influence happens. Your friends and family will influence you back into the world and encourage you to forsake Christ. It is always better to have others of like faith as you to share your personal interests and faith.
I really don’t like writing like this, but there are many so-called Christians with an unbiblical faith. Almost every book in the Scriptures warns of false teachers and that of compromising the truth. We cannot compromise the truth of God’s word. When we do compromise it, it is a danger to our soul. Jesus warns of false teachers dressed in sheep clothing. The Apostle John warns of the antichrist who were present during his day. Antichrist simply means those who are opposed to Christ. Paul warns Timothy about those who will teach to scratch the ears of the people, meaning things pleasant to hear, and in agreement with their faith. Our faith must be based upon the whole harmonized Word of God. All truth must be in agreement with itself. There cannot be any contradictions.
Please come worship with us.
