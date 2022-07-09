“Then they said to Him, ‘What shall we do, that we may work the works of God?’ Jesus answered and said to them, ‘This is the work of God, that you believe in Him whom He sent.’ Therefore they said to Him, ‘What sign will You perform then, that we may see it and believe You? What work will You do?’”
“Well done good and faithful servant, enter into the joy of the Lord.”
Sometimes it would be nice to get an “attaboy” in this life, but if you’re like me, you might be more likely to hear “You had one job!”
In today’s passage, we hear Jesus asking for one thing. One assignment, that is all that he gave them.
What was it? To believe in the One whom God sent. Simple instructions that were an answer to the question “How do we do the work of God?”
Jesus didn’t give a lesson on systematic theology, nor did He lecture with seven steps to pleasing God. He just gave a simple request to believe in Him.
Let me paraphrase their reply.
“Show us some miracle so we will be able to believe.”
This reply would seem totally valid if we didn’t know the events of the last 24 hours. If I read the previous verses, I see that most of these people were with Him the previous day as a part of the crowd of 5,000 men, plus some family members, whom Jesus fed from a boy’s lunch consisting of little more than a snack pack from Captain D’s. They are asking for a miracle as proof of His identity, but wait, did He not validate that already?
When it comes down to it, perhaps the hardest thing for us to do is to simply believe. Really, really believe. We can find many in the Bible, both Old Testament and New, who found themselves smack dab in the middle of a crisis of belief.
What about Naaman the leper? The prophet told him to just go dip himself in the Jordan River and he would be healed. How did he respond? With great hesitation and indifference (2 Kings 5).
Then in Mark 9, we find a father asking Jesus to cast out the demon spirit from his son.
When Jesus told him to just believe, the father summed it up well by saying, “Lord, I believe. Help thou my unbelief.”
Yes, it’s easier to perform a task, to give a financial gift or to sacrifice in some way in order to honor our Lord, but, those things are not what He asks for.
In Hebrews 11:6, we are told that “without faith it is impossible to please God.”
To really understand that verse, we need to recognize that faith in God and believing Him are essentially acts of trust. When we believe He is who He said He is, we are trusting Him. When our faith rests in who He is, we are at that moment trusting Him.
I can think of no greater disappointment that I could receive from one of my children than for them to tell me they don’t trust me. If you want to please God and honor Him, just believe, really believe! OK?
Dr. Dennis Cagle is the founder of Xaltm LLC who has been a pastor for 36 years and currently works as a church consultant. He is a former resident of McMinn County and current resident of Tellico Plains. He can be contacted at xaltm@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.