The Kiwanis Club of Athens has made several presentations in the past few weeks to kick off its 100th year of service to the community.
J.C. and Becky Rogers of Athens were named the recipients of the club’s 2020 Distinguished Service Award, which is given to members of the community for outstanding service to the people of Athens and McMinn County.
Since 1988, J.C. and Becky Rogers have served as foster parents to more than 300 children. They have also dedicated themselves to improving the foster care system at the state and local level for not only the benefit of children in need, but also for the other foster parents willing to take children into their homes.
Becky serves on the Tennessee Foster Care Board and is a past vice president of the Tennessee Foster Care Adoptive Care Association. She also has served in many positions with the McMinn County Foster Care Association, including as president.
She has served as lead advocate for the state’s advocacy program and lead advocate, regional director and foster care advocate for the southeast region.
Outside of foster care, J.C. has helped children in need through his work with the Shriners, serving as Chilhowee Shrine Club president and helping to facilitate fundraisers for the local Shriners’ work in transporting children in need of specialized services to Shriners’ Hospitals.
“J.C. and Becky have opened their home to some of the most difficult placement situations in foster care. They accept sibling groups. They have taken in teens in need of emergency placement. Several of their foster children have been parents themselves and J.C. and Becky have enabled those young parents to be placed with their own children. This has allowed J.C. and Becky to mentor these young parents in how to be effective, loving, responsible parents. They allow foster parents periods of respite by allowing the children placed with those foster parents to come into their home for brief periods. J.C. and Becky host annual Christmas and Halloween parties for all of McMinn County’s foster children. Beyond providing a temporary home for children in need, J.C. and Becky have given many children permanency by adopting seven children,” said Past Athens Kiwanis Club President Trey Winder, who made the award presentation on the club’s behalf. “The mission of Kiwanis is ‘To save the world, one child at a time.’ I believe J.C. and Becky Rogers have lived up to our mission by serving the children of our community in unmatched and amazing ways.”
The club also recognized longtime member Dwain Ealy by naming its annual scholarship the Lt. Gov. Dwain Ealy Scholarship. A 55-year member of the Kiwanis Club of Athens, Ealy served as president of the club and later as lieutenant governor of the region’s Kiwanis district.
A faithful member of the club, Ealy recently achieved 53 years of perfect attendance at club meetings, fundraisers and other club functions.
“When many of us joined the Athens Kiwanis Club, it was Dwain Ealy who sat across the table and told us what it meant to be a Kiwanian. They weren’t just empty words from Dwain — they were words he’s lived by: Serving the community and serving the children,” said Athens Kiwanis Club Secretary Greg Moses, who made the presentation. “Dwain and his wife, Sally, were both first-generation college graduates who met at Tennessee Wesleyan University. Since then, they’ve both worked hard to make sure other youth have the same opportunities that were afforded to them at a young age. They endowed a scholarship at Tennessee Wesleyan that has helped many students achieve a college education and Dwain for many years worked hard to make sure this club could continue to give scholarships to TWU students in need. For that reason, this club felt it most appropriate to name its annual scholarship the Lt. Gov. Dwain Ealy Scholarship in hopes that it will continue to help educate a new generation of civic leaders to follow in the footsteps of our Dwain Ealy.”
In addition to Ealy, the club recognized four other members of its Legion of Honor, which recognizes Kiwanians who have made significant contributions to the community and the club and who have given at least 25 years of service to the club.
Chris Adams was welcomed into the Legion of Honor this year. Adams is a past president of the Kiwanis Club of Athens and has been a longtime chairman of the Youth Services Committee and co-chairman of the annual barbecue fundraiser.
Other Legion of Honor members reaching milestones this year included Paul Willson and Jim Nelson, both with 35 years of service to the club and community.
Legion of Honor member Jerry Smith was recognized for being the longest serving member of the Athens Kiwanis Club with 56 years of service.
“When we look back on our 100-year legacy of service to this community, more than half of that story was written by Jerry Smith,” Moses said. “When this club and this community have had a need, Jerry has always been willing to help meet it. We are here continuing to serve this community because of the efforts of members like Jerry Smith.”
Chad Hooper and Rachel Hatchett were recognized as the 2020 Young Kiwanians of the Year, an honor bestowed upon members who have five years of service or less to the club but who have made significant impacts on both the club and community in that time.
Hooper has served as a co-chair of the annual Pancake Breakfast fundraiser and has served as a volunteer with the club’s K-Kids youth leadership programs at North City and Westside schools. He has also served as an AWANA volunteer at First Baptist Church of Athens.
Hatchett has served as chairman of the Young Children Priority One Committee and has been a member of the Kiwanis Board of Directors.
The club also recently recognized Don Kettenbeil, a former member of the club’s Legion of Honor who passed away earlier this year. Kettenbeil was a 33-year member of the club and was a supporter of the E.G. Fisher Public Library.
The club made a gift to the library of $1,000 in Kettenbeil’s memory to support its work in promoting childhood literacy.
Founded in 1920, the Kiwanis Club of Athens has been serving the community for 100 years, providing support for projects and programs benefitting local youth.
For more information about the club, visit ath
enskiwanis.com or email athenskiwanistn@gmail.com
