A Flexible Flyer sled is propped up against a fence at the back of our toy exhibit at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. Looking at it brings back those fun memories of being able to steer while coasting downhill on a perfect bed of snow — something many children feel is the most fun ever!
Recently seen in The Daily Post-Athenian is a four-year-old’s letter to Santa wishing for a sled. It’s Christmas! Snow is on the minds of all. It not only brings Santa, it is also needed for a whole lot of sledding fun!
According to Wikipedia and an article found at the Westtown Boarding School in Chester County, Pa., before the Flexible Flyer, sledding required some learned skill to operate for a successful run. The person in the front needed to be able to kick the wooden runner in an effort to steer, while the person in the back needed to anchor the sled so that it could lift over snow mounds and also create a drag to slow it. Before taking this wild and fun plunge downhill, you had to prepare the base so that the coasting was fast and there was no getting stuck! However, the need to use so much effort for steering diminished when the Flexible Flyer became available.
Its design is “T” shaped made with a wooden cross piece that allows the operator to easily steer the sled by pressing on it. The runners are made of a “spring steel” and the seat is made of wood. Riders can choose to sit upon the sled and steer with their feet or lie on their stomach and steer with their hands. Another option was to pull a rope that was connected to the steering mechanism. Still, the snow needs to be packed good or at least have an icy covering so that the steel rails will glide. If the snow is too deep the rails sink and cause the sled to get stuck.
The idea of the flexible sled came to Samuel Leeds Allen (b. 1841, d. 1918) of Pennsylvania — the owner of S.L. Allen & Company, which he founded in 1866. The company was known for its farm and gardening equipment. His company was doing well during farming season, but he needed to find a way to keep his employees working while the farming season was over during the winter months.
Allen was an alumnus at the Westtown Boarding School, where sledding was very popular on a nearby hill. In the early 1800s, students at the school used bobsleds that carried up to 10 people. They would create a 3/4-mile run by packing the snow with their feet. Then they would smooth it with a shovel before dumping buckets of water over it. The run would be frozen solid by the next day ready for some fast sledding.
After Allen married, he settled at the family farm nearby the school where he noticed the sledding tradition continued. He was inspired to design an improved sled that would be controlled better by the rider. He used the group of students to experiment with different prototypes while he developed his design. In 1889, while others were producing sled variations, he received a patent for the Flexible Flyer.
At first, the sleds were not selling very well, but then Allen marketed them through the toy departments of department stores with great success. In 1915, the sleds were selling at a rate of 2,000 per day. An ad placed by Allen in a Columbia, Tennessee newspaper advertises the Flexible Flyer as “The Sled That Steers.” It promotes the many different sizes and its ease of steering with flexible rails made of “spring steel.” Large headlines in the ad are meant to catch the eye, “The Best Sled for Every Boy” and “The Only Sled Girls Can Properly Control.” The company continued production of the sled until 1968. It changed hands several times before making its way to production in China in 1998.
Paricon, Inc. of South Paris, Maine, is the only company in the United States who continues to produce the Flexible Flyer. It is a family run business founded by Henry F. Morton (b. 1839, d. 1900), who began crafting sleds in his home with his wife, Lucilla, in 1861. According to an article at the company’s website, he made the sleds by hand and she decorated them. Today, Paricon, Inc., is owned by his great grandson, Hank Morton. The company has evolved production to include all types of sleds and snow toys.
Our Everyday Heroes exhibit in honor of all first responders will remain open until the end of the year. All are encouraged to come and enjoy the artifacts that the police and firefighters of our city and county have contributed to the exhibit.
All first responders and their families will be given free admission to the Museum through the end of the year. Regular members of the Museum can tour all of the exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 fee. Senior adults and students pay an entrance fee of $3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.