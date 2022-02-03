We are fortunate to be able to have a third “Tech Goes Home Class.”
Seniors over the age of 60 can participate in the 15-hour beginning computer instruction classes. We have a very limited number of spots available. If interested, please call the center at 423-781-7632.
We are very excited to be hosting an album release party for Ken Manning. Ken will be singing from his new album, “Love Songs.” After Ken sings his love songs, we will have karaoke. Refreshments of finger foods will be available.
Ken Manning is a member of the singing group, The Right Mix, along with Dave and Fran Burchell. Ken and his wife are originally from Kissimmee, Fla. One day in 1994, his wife’s boss told her that she had a young female friend that was an aspiring singer. She played her a tape to see what she thought about her. His wife just told her that her husband, Ken, can sing a lot better. So, Ken decided to record four songs so his wife’s boss and others could her him sing.
After everyone heard Ken’s tape, he was told over and over what a wonderful singer he was. After people heard Ken sing, he was persuaded to sing in public. Most of his experience singing had been singing to the radio. Ken loved to do Marty Robbins songs. He especially loved to sing “El Paso.” One day he was at a show featuring “Cher” in Fort Myers. Because he sang so much like Marty Robbins, the two got together and did a Cher and Marty Robbins show.
In 2008, Ken and his wife moved to Tellico Plains. He heard that the VFW in Sweetwater had a good karaoke program. He started singing there occasionally. Ken regularly sings with The Right Mix at several nursing facilities and assisted living facilities and they are almost always here at our karaoke nights entertaining us with their beautiful music.
Our recent articles have been talking about games and why they are important to seniors. The most popular activity by far at the center is bingo. I really get upset when someone says that all seniors do at senior centers is play bingo. We do play bingo three times each week. Yes, our seniors win prizes, but that is not why we play bingo.
You have probably heard me say that everything we do at the center has a purpose, and bingo is no exception. You see that we have bingo games often and there is a purpose for that. The following will show you just how you can benefit from playing bingo.
• Every time a senior plays bingo, they are keeping their mind sharp. They are stimulating their brains on a regular basis as they grow older. Seniors who engage in games such as bingo lower their risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia by as much as 75%.
• Bingo enhances hand-eye coordination. Reflexes and coordination decline naturally as seniors age. Playing bingo can help seniors maintain a high level of hand-eye coordination. Because of the speed and the repetitive nature of the game, studies show that bingo can significantly improve the hand-eye coordination of many seniors.
• Bingo events typically involve a lot of laughter and excitement, especially here at our center. Laughter triggers a number of physical changes in the body that can boost the immune system, relieve stress, and diminish pain. Laughter can also lower blood pressure.
• Bingo increases social interaction. It is crucial for seniors to maintain happy and healthy lives. Research shows that seniors who take part in regular social activities tend to live longer and healthier lives than those who do not. Playing bingo here at the center regularly will provide seniors an opportunity to get to know others and to make new friends.
• Bingo can help someone recover faster following a surgery or serious illness. According to recent studies, seniors who played games like bingo during their recovery had shorter hospital stays and faster healing times. They also had a reduced risk of depression.
• When you play bingo, you must be alert. It activates brain cells. Bingo makes older adults concentrate and boosts their memory. Playing makes the mind sharper than before. The process of playing requires having to remember which balls have been called which helps with memory skills.
• Playing bingo boosts energy. You will be more active and absolutely get more energy.
• Bingo makes us happy. It activates the feel-good chemicals in the brain. Who doesn’t want to be happy?
• Bingo improves mental speed. Here at the center, our games are fast (that way we can get more games in). Studies have shown that regular players were faster and more accurate than non-players mentally. The ability to scan is greatly improved. I have a hard time keeping up with many of our seniors!
Most of our regularly scheduled bingo is sponsored by local organizations. Or current sponsors are Kindred Hospice, Humana, United Health Care, Hospice of Chattanooga, Cameron Medical Supply, Caris Health Care, Etowah Health Care, Patty Parks, Joanna Fiochetta, and the Etowah Ladies AmVets. Other times we have special themed bingo games such as St. Patrick’s Day and Valentine’s bingo. We love having these organizations visit us each month. Besides presenting our bingo games, they offer us very helpful information about their services. If your organization would like to sponsor a game of bingo and tell our seniors about your services, please call the center at 423-781-7632.
It is greatly recommended for older adults to play bingo regularly as it will give the best health results. That is why we play at least three times each week. We don’t do it just to win prizes, even though that is a nice reward. With all the benefits you just read, why not come and enjoy some bingo with us?
Here are some other activities this week at the center:
• Feb. 4: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Name That Tune with Humana; 11 a.m. — Dog Biscuit Baking Class Wear Red Day for Heart Health Awareness
• Feb. 7: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo; 6 to 8 p.m. — Ken Manning “Love Songs” Album Release and Karaoke
• Feb. 8: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Cameron Medical Supply; 11 a.m. — Corn Hole Championship
• Feb. 9: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Valentine Bingo; 11 a.m. — Little House on the Prairie Trivia
• Feb. 11: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise; 10 a.m. — Group Singing with Rick and Ella Parker
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
