The Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) will host its third House Blend Concert Series event of the 2021-2022 season, Piano Lounge, on Friday, April 8, as part of an arts double header beginning with the opening reception for “Familial Recollection” — an exhibition of quilts and mixed media textiles by Mandy Wilson from 5:30-7 p.m. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
Piano Lounge is an evening of music in a variety of genres with a common thread — the piano forte. The first set highlights vocal performances by Blake Chastain, Lindsey and Andrew Kimball, Liz Schreck, and Alex Sharp with piano accompaniment by Ellen Kimball and Cody Hensley. The second set includes a jazz trio featuring David Ledbetter on piano, followed by selections from Claude Bolling’s “Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano” performed by Julie Arnold (flute), Ellen Kimball (piano), David Ledbetter (bass), and Andrew Kimball (drums).
The House Blend Concert Series gives local talent the opportunity to perform in a professional setting. The exhibit opening and the concert are catered by Michael’s Casual Dining, offering light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Tickets are $17.50 for adults and $12.50 for students and are available at athensartscouncil.org or The Arts Center, located at 320 North White St., in Athens. Current business hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets may also be purchased over the phone with a credit card by calling 423-745-8781. Seating is general admission at tables and doors open at 7 p.m. AACA member seating is at 6:50 p.m. AACA members, and patrons requiring accessibility accommodations, may reserve seats in advance by calling the box office. The box office opens one hour before showtime. Information about current COVID-19 protocols is available at www.athensartscouncil.org/covid-protocols/
Piano Lounge is sponsored by Burleson Brown Photography. This and all House Blend Concert Series events are sponsored by Peoples Bank of East Tennessee, Reid & Winder Law Firm, and WarrenJackson CPAs. All AACA performances are sponsored by The Retirement Guys.
The “Familial Recollection” exhibit is open to the public now through May 6, with Friday’s opening reception being held in the Willson Exhibit Room and Hall Gallery at The Arts Center. Mandy Wilson is a fiber/mixed media artist and sculptor living in East Tennessee. She graduated in 2003 from the University of North Alabama with a B.A. degree in Art Education and Photography, and received her Master of Arts degree in Studio Arts in 2021 from Northwestern State University. She continues to further her artistic education by taking workshops across the Southeast.
Her work has been featured in numerous exhibits and shows around the Southeast, including the American Quilters Society show in Paducah, Kentucky, in 2013 and 2018, and also the annual Dogwood Exhibition of Regional Art in 2021. Wilson began her career focusing on photography, but quickly realized that mixed media would best serve her different interests. Her current work, “Reliquaries of Alabama,” is a collection of mixed media boxes honoring the women in her family who inspired her as a child.
She currently teaches visual art, photography, and sculpture at Walker Valley High School and mixed media at Lee University.
Wilson had this to say on the exhibit: “Learning, teaching and making creative work are essential to my being. I have worked in many areas of art and craft including quilt-making, paper arts and book binding, painting, assemblage, pottery and printmaking. Recently, I have been particularly interested in growing and processing my own dyes in order to be more directly involved in the customizing of my own creative raw materials. Whether it is making my own paintbrushes, fabric dyes, inks, handmade papers or pottery glazes, I find deep satisfaction in having my hand be involved in every step of the creative process.” This exhibit is available to the public for free during regular business hours and during special events. For more information on this exhibit, visit athensartscouncil.org/exhi
bitions/
“Familial Recollection” is sponsored by Blue Skies Curbside Recycling.
All AACA programs are sponsored by Edward Jones of Athens, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Wolfenden Family Pharmacies and receive support from the National Endowment for the Arts and Tennessee Arts Commission. Contact The Arts Center for more information on this and all AACA programs.
