The Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) is hosting "Transition," an exhibit by Dannita Noble through March 17, with an opening reception on Friday, Feb. 17, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Willson Exhibit Room and Hallway Gallery at The Arts Center.
“My inspiration is really striving to maintain inner peace by creating as much as my passion will drive me to," said Noble. "My passion for art and creating has been within since I was little, but this current stage of life is creating from emotion and transformations from old to new.”
Noble is a Chattanooga native creative and visual artist, self-taught over the years since she was a little girl.
Noble said about this exhibit: “The pieces created in this exhibit are to express the transition of life’s motions that I have presently been experiencing to date over the past couple of years. My intent is to visually portray what the transition means to me, through abstract works utilizing acrylics, textures, and other mixed medias.”
This exhibit is available to the public for free during regular business hours and during special events.
"Transition" is sponsored by white street market. All AACA programs are sponsored by Edward Jones of Athens, Tennessee Valley Authority, Willsonthropic, Inc. and Mintie C. Willson, and Wolfenden Family Pharmacies. AACA receives grant funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
For more information on this exhibit and all AACA programs, visit athensartscouncil.org, call 423-745-8781, or stop by The Arts Center, located at 320 North White Street. Current business hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.