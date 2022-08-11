We will be having a workshop presented by Empower, a program of green|spaces of Chattanooga, on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. This workshop is to give you NO-COST or LOW-COST methods to reduce your utility bills. Participants will receive a free kit that includes light bulbs, caulk, and more. Call the center at 423-781-7632 for more information.
Last week was National Cleanse Your Skin Week. One of our activities was making honey masks for your face. Honey is a wonderful treatment for your face. It is a great help with certain skin diseases such as eczema, psoriasis, and acne. It also helps with other conditions such as dry skin, clears spots, and brightens skin. There are different recipes for different skin types. At the end of this article, I will include the recipes for the honey masks. Janis Wenzel also spoke to us about taking care of your skin and how to keep check of changes in your skin that could be a sign of skin cancer.
Our skin starts aging at about 20 years of age. At that time, it starts producing about 1% less collagen every year. The elastin starts to thicken. The skin become looser and more brittle over time. By age 40, no collagen is produced, and elasticity issues worsen. Wrinkles and drooping skin start being more noticeable in your 30s, 40s, and beyond. When you reach your 30s, exfoliation slows down by 28%, which leads to an accumulation of dead skin cells causing dull looking skin and clogged pores. Pigment cells also decrease, which combined with thinner skin, leads to pale, translucent skin. Age spots appear and become more pronounced depending on prior exposure to the sun.
Wow! It is hard to believe how much your skin ages. The good thing is that you don’t have to have dull lifeless skin full of wrinkles. There are ways to improve your skin at any age.
Below are some tips about taking care of your skin as well as other tips about personal hygiene for your whole body.
You may think that hygiene just means keeping yourself clean, but it involves much more. The most obvious reason for good hygiene is maintaining physical health. As we grow older, our immune system is not as robust as it once was. Many medications that seniors take can make the skin become more fragile, making it easier for germs to invade. Seniors may be in locations more often than most, such as hospitals and public transportation, where germs can be easily picked up.
Hygiene is not only keeping clean, but involves much more. It means effective bathing. It is taking care of your teeth and gums. Hygiene is also grooming such as hair brushing and skin and nail care. Seniors who take care of these hygiene needs present a positive image to the world. Looking good is feeling good!
Bathing is not a luxury, but a necessity. Proper bathing removes bacteria that causes odor and possible infections. Going over your whole body while bathing keeps you aware of any irregularities and finding issues early gives you the best chance of curing them. Most seniors may feel that daily showering is a must. One to two baths per week is sufficient to avoid skin break-down and infections. Try to not take two showers in the same day. Do not shower over five minutes. However often your bathe, be sure to take care of your skin on your body and face by doing the following:
• Avoid hot water when bathing. It strips away the natural oils on your skin and damages the skin faster.
• Experts say to use a product labeled as a “cleanser,” such as moisturizing body wash. Traditional soap can strip the oil from your skin. Start cleaning at the top of your body first. This allows the moisturizing cleanser to cover the rest of your body. When you dry, pat your skin to dry. Rubbing can cause irritation. Apply a moisturizer to your skin within two to three minutes after showering. It will help create a barrier to prevent water loss and keep the skin plump.
• Eat the right foods. Eat fruits and vegetables high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. These foods not only help your skin look good but also feel good.
• Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated.
• Use a humidifier. This will keep the skin from drying out especially in the winter.
• Use sunscreen.
• Use a good skin cream on your face and neck. The cream should contain natural ingredients such as vitamin A, vitamin E, aloe, cucumber extract, and natural antioxidants.
Keeping your skin youthful and healthy doesn’t require expensive treatments. A person who wants to stay looking and feeling younger simply needs to follow the above suggestions. These tips will not turn back the clock but will provide a person with softer, smoother skin and reduce wrinkles and skin damage.
Taking care of your hair is also an important hygiene need. As your hair loses pigment, the gray and white in your hair can tint itself with a dingy yellow tone. Pollutants in the air and water are major contributors to the yellow color. Removing this type of stain from hair is usually as simple as using a deep-cleaning shampoo.
For people with thinning hair, the primary goal is to avoid drawing attention to it. One of the easiest ways to do this is with certain hair products such as thickening shampoos and after-shampoo thickeners. Be careful about washing your hair too much. Skipping a day or two between washes will allow for the oil to appear that will make your hair appear thicker. You can change your diet to have healthier hair. Almond butter, tangerines, spinach, salmon, eggs, and oatmeal are excellent foods for healthy hair. Foods with vitamins E, C, B-12, iron and omega-3 fatty acids are particularly important.
As we age, our nails are naturally more brittle and thin. They grow more slowly, develop vertical ridges, and are prone to discoloration. They need some extra attention to keep them healthy. This goes for both your fingernails and toenails. Below are some tips to improve the health and appearance of your nails:
• Eat a healthy diet that includes all the food groups. Foods containing healthy fats, eaten in moderation, are good for your nails. If you don’t eat as you should, you can talk to your doctor about supplements such as biotin, calcium, and vitamin D.
• Wear gloves to protect aging nails from detergents, dirt, and dust.
• Don’t use your nails as tools to pick, scrape, or to pull something.
• Push back the cuticles, don’t cut them. Cutting can lead to bacteria and infection.
• Massage your nails. Just before bed, use oil and massage all 20 nails.
• Moisturize them. They need lots of moisture. Rub lotion or oil on hands and feet every time your wash them.
• Be careful about using nail polish remover. This can dry out your nails and can cause them to split.
• Report any change in nail appearance, such as color or shape, to your doctor. Many diseases and serious health problems can be detected by looking at the nails.
Seniors who make sure their hair, nails, and skin are in good condition present a positive image to the world. The world will look back respectfully, far more so than if a senior lets themselves go. Confidence and positive opinion go toward a better mental outlook. Good mental health is the difference between living and living well.
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center.
