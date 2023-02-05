A Bible showing wear and tear from daily use can be viewed on a small vintage table in our log cabin exhibit at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. Engraved on the front cover is the name of its owner, Gladys M. Galloway - a well-known area Bible teacher.
It is a Scofield Reference Bible by Rev. C.I. Scofield, D.D. Although the pages of this Bible contain the story of the gospel along with Scofield’s commentaries, they also reveal a gift to her, signatures of visiting evangelists, highlighted verses, study notes and a prayer list that includes the words, “pray for Athens.” Penned under signatures is a note, “You only believe that which activates you!”
It was a gift from the Johnson family who wrote inside the front cover on the first page, “Gladys Galloway: In appreciation for the work you are doing, John 3:2.” The pages of this Bible are yellowed, torn, taped and curled from use as each paged was turned while being studied and taught from for so many years.
The pages of the book of Genesis show the most wear. Genesis is the first book of the Bible containing records and genealogies, and the beginning of creation. The stories of Adam and Eve, Noah and the Ark, Abraham and Isaac, and Joseph are all found in this book. It is in Genesis 3:15 that God gives his promise of a Savior.
Mrs. Galloway was a native of Polk County. She attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and Tennessee Temple in Chattanooga. She taught education in the county and city school systems for 40 years. She taught at Calhoun Junior High and Riceville Junior High, where she also served as principal. Her obituary states that her “main love was teaching the Bible and working with youth.” She taught Bible in the McMinn County schools for four years and in the City of Athens schools for 25 years. She passed away in 1992.
She married George W. Galloway in 1930. They settled in Riceville and were members of Riceville First Baptist Church. He was a native of Grimesland, N.C. He attended Lincoln Memorial University, Harrogate. He received his master’s degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He was the principal at Forrest Hill Elementary School, Athens, retiring after 20 years of service there. He had also served as principal of two McMinn County Schools. He organized and provided Bible instruction for the Athens school system. He passed away in 1990.
Some of the signatures found inside the cover are hard to read because they have faded away from age, but there are two that stand out. The first one is William A. Sunday, signed so large that the fine lines stretch across the page, and the second one is T. E. McCully, signed much smaller with a thicker dark blue ink.
William “Billy” Sunday started out as a professional baseball player. He played in the National League for seven years with the Chicago, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia teams. He left the sports world in 1891 to work for the Young Men’s Christian Association in Chicago. By 1895, he was a popular traveling “fire and brimstone” preacher that reached the hearts of thousands causing them to come forward in repentance. He preached in Athens in 1935 while on a visit to Cleveland and Chattanooga. More than 1,200 listened to him in the Tennessee Wesleyan College (University) auditorium. He passed away later that year in November at the age of 72.
T.E. McCully was the father of Ed McCully, one of five missionaries killed in 1956 by the Auca Indians in Ecuador. McCully was the executive secretary of the Christian Business Men’s Committee International. Some of the wives of the slain missionaries returned to the mission field with a desire to reach this tribe. The tribe eventually converted - each accepting Jesus Christ as their personal Savior. Six years after the fatal attack, McCully traveled to Ecuador to visit the Indians who had confessed their guilt and were professed followers of Jesus Christ.
In 1962, McCully visited Highland Park Baptist Church in Chattanooga. He spoke about how the murders brought more awareness to missions and promoted the book, “The Savage, My Kinsman,” by Elisabeth Elliot, the wife of Jim Elliot, one of the slain missionaries. She had returned to Ecuador and lived with the Indians for two years.
The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is a nonprofit organization with a mission to collect, preserve and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
For more information, visit our Facebook page, visit our website at www.livingheritagemuseum.org or call us at 423-745-0329.
