You don’t hear too much about coronavirus these days, but it is still around. I keep checking on the number of cases each week and there are many new infections in McMinn County weekly.
Sometimes we start slacking when it comes to preventing illness since it is not on the news every day. It does seem that COVID is not going anywhere and we still need to take precautions to keep from being infected. Below are reminders how we can prevent COVID and other communicable diseases.
• The best way to prevent an infection of COVID or the flu is to be vaccinated. You need to get COVID booster shots when they become available.
• The CDC has emphasized that a good way to prevent illness is to avoid public places. Avoid places where crowds may develop. Limit close contact with anyone. Practice social distancing. Stay at least six feet from another person.
• Stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed. Don’t cut off contact with your family or friends.
• Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds. Wash especially after coughing or sneezing, after blowing your nose, after using the restroom and after having contact with another person.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.
• Cover your mouth when coughing with a tissue and then throw the tissue away. Do not pick up someone else’s dirty tissue.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched surfaces often.
The symptoms of coronavirus are shortness of breath, dry cough, and fever. You may also lose your sense of smell and taste. If you have symptoms of COVID, please call your doctor.
There are many germs besides coronavirus that can make you sick. It is important to avoid germs anywhere as much as possible. The following will tell you where germs may hide in your home and how to get rid of them.
According to the Society of Microbiology, some bacteria can divide every 20 minutes with the right temperature and nutrients. Yes, that’s right, nutrients. Even germs have to eat.
These are the common household germs that can make you sick: Staphylococcus aureus, or staph, yeast and mold, salmonella, Escherichia coli, or E. Coli, and fecal matter.
You are probably by now saying that you do not have to worry about your house, you keep your house clean. The problem is that you cannot see germs. They may be present, and you don’t know it. There are several factors that influence germ life. They are: Surface type, living habits, lifestyle practices, and cleaning procedures. Hopefully you will gain some insight into how to cut down on these harmful bacteria.
The Kitchen
Items in the kitchen that need frequent cleaning include: Cutting boards, coffee maker, and refrigerator. Here are some tips to keeping them clean:
• Use disinfectant wipes on the faucet, refrigerator surfaces, and countertop.
• Heat damp sponges in the microwave for a minute to kill bacteria. Sponges can be full of germs.
• Soak sponges in a quart of warm water with half a teaspoon of concentrated bleach.
• Change dish towels a few times each week.
• Wash your hands before and after touching or handling food.
Knobs, handles, and switches
Handles and light switches are less than obvious places for germs. While many people assume that the bathroom doorknob would be the dirtiest, other spots have been found to have more bacteria. These include bathroom light switches, refrigerator handles, stove knobs, and microwave handles.
You can clean these spots once a week with disinfecting wipes. It’s ideal to use a new wipe for every spot instead of reusing the same one.
Bathroom
It’s probably no surprise that the place where you scrub dirt off your body will hold bacteria. Due to the moisture from a hot shower, the bathroom is a perfect place for germ growth. Spots where you should pay special attention to include: The tub, drains, faucets, floor around the toilet, bath towels, toothbrushes, and toothbrush holders.
You can wipe surfaces and handles down with disinfectant daily and do a thorough cleaning once a week. An old toothbrush may come in handy for cleaning small spaces like around drains and faucets. Studies have shown you can use a bath towel three times before replacing. Just be sure to hang it where air will circulate around it. Hand towels need to be replaced at least every other day. Toothbrushes should be replaced every 3-4 months.
Laundry
Wet laundry left in a machine, even for a short time, can cause germs to flourish. You should transfer clean clothes to the dryer immediately after each wash. If clothes sit in the washer for more than 30 minutes, you may want to run them through a second cycle.
Home Office and Living Room
Remote controls, computer keyboard, phones, and tablets are often used by multiple family members and guests. The National Sanitation Foundation did a recent study and found that out of 22 households, yeast and mold was found on the keyboards, remote controls, and video game controllers as well as staph. Surfaces that contribute to bacteria growth include your carpets. Carpet can hold up to eight times its weight in dirt and dust and may be dirtier than a city street! Vacuum frequently and use disinfectant wipes to clean your items.
Pets
Pets can bring germs and bacteria in your home, especially if they go outside. According to a study by the NSF, pet bowls came in fourth place with the most germs in a home. Pet toys also carried staph, mold and yeast. You can prevent your pets from bringing in dirt by washing or wiping their paws before letting them in. Wash pet bowls daily with warm, soapy water, and then soak in bleach once weekly. Clean hard toys with hot soapy water and wash soft toys in the washer monthly.
Personal Items
You can bring in germs daily through your shoes, gym bag, and even headphones. In the study, the NSF found fecal contamination, yeast and mold on cell phones, keys, wallets and money, lunch boxes and bottoms of purses. Just use those disinfecting wipes for these items. You may want to purchase wipes made specifically for electronics.
A simple way to minimize the spread of germs is just to keep things clean. You can do this with disinfectant wipes, soap and water, hand sanitizers, and bleach and water. And don’t forget hand washing.
If you can follow these simple steps, you will feel at ease that you are keeping yourself and your family away from harmful bacteria that could cause many different types of illnesses.
