Athens Community Theatre (ACT) has announced auditions for the spring 2023 youth theatre production, "The Little Prince," by Rick Cummins and John Scoullar from the book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.
Two opportunities to audition are Saturday, Feb. 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. for children and youth and 4 p.m. for adults and Sunday, Feb. 26, from 2 to 4 p.m. for children and youth and 4 p.m. for adults at The Arts Center. Show dates are April 21-30.
According to a news release, "'The Little Prince' is an imaginative and dynamic adaptation of the French novella that awakens the child in all. This play provides an extraordinary experience for young creatives to learn a variety of theatre art skills and techniques and perform in a captivating production in a professional setting."
ACT is seeking diverse children aged seven and older of all experience levels, plus one adult of any gender for this large cast. The adult role is for “The Aviator” and requires movement experience. In addition to Little Prince and Rose, there are several speaking roles and many ensemble parts for children in this production.
Auditions for this show are different from standard auditions and are formatted as a mini theatre workshop. Those auditioning should plan to stay at The Arts Center for the duration of the workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. The workshop will include group exercises in movement, drawing, and theatre games, during which the leadership team will make casting choices. This audition format is intended to lessen the pressure on young performers with varying degrees of practice and to provide a creative educational experience regardless of the outcome of auditions.
Auditions for "The Aviator" (the adult role for any gender) will consist of cold reads from the script and repeating choreographed movement.
"The Little Prince" is directed by ACT veteran, Colby Pilkey, with choreography by ACT veteran, Kelly Borwick. Cynthia McCowan is producer. Anyone interested in working with the production in any capacity (set and costume construction, technical crew, backstage crew) is encouraged to attend an audition.
"The Little Prince" is sponsored by Domino’s. All Athens Community Theatre productions are sponsored by Dogwood Dental Care, Grover Thurman, CPA, Kiwanis Club of Athens, Muddy Waters Wine & Spirits Two, Starr Regional Medical Center, and Willhite and Mitchell, PLLC. All performances presented by Athens Area Council for the Arts are sponsored by Friendly City Festivals. Edward Jones of Athens, Tennessee Valley Authority, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Mintie C. Willson, as well as Wolfenden Family Pharmacies are AACA premiere sponsors and support all programming, as does the Tennessee Arts Commission.
More information about this and all programs of AACA is available at www.athensartscouncil.org or over the phone at 423-745-8781. Staff is available via phone or in person at The Arts Center, located at 320 North White Street in Athens, during office hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
