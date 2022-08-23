Whitework is part of a display of textiles at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. Some were created during the neoclassical era, a time which affected just about all of the household items in decor and design, a time of architecture, sculpture, and decorative arts.
Our special display in Gallery 1 pulls pieces of various household items from our collection and brings together in one room the lifestyle through textiles during this time period. We have included special doilies, napkins, coverlets, and quilts, and three fashioned dresses. A white tiered lace dress and a white cotton dress from the 1800s plus a graduation dress from 1908. All of the pieces feature various hand-embroidered stitches used to create a sculpted design.
Whitework is needlework where the thread used is the same color as the foundation fabric, usually unbleached or bleached cotton. Its origin comes from the creation of decorative items used for religious purposes. The techniques quickly spread to the middle-class families who created decorative linens in the home. In the early days, there wasn’t the availability of fabric other than what could be obtained from cotton planted on the farm. These pieces feature creative embroidery stitches such as Hardanger, cutwork, drawn thread, and candlewick.
Before the existence of commercially-made fabric and the sewing machine, cotton would be picked and brought into the home where mothers would teach daughters how to process it into fabric. During this process, seeds had to be hand picked out of the cotton or put through a cotton gin. Then the cotton was hand carded — a process of combing the clumps of fiber out in order to prepare it for the spinning process. The fibers were then twisted on a spinning wheel to form a long strand of thread. The thread is woven through a process on a loom to create a piece of soft breathable cotton cloth that can be used by a seamstress to create pieces by hand stitching beautiful whitework to have throughout the home.
These pieces are finished artwork stitched together with the many different embroidery stitches that sculpted the chosen design of the seamstress. Many of the designs are floral and many are inspired through the Bible. A common Biblical design is that of the Tree of Life which grew in the center of the Garden of Eden among the other trees.
Among three quilts that are part of the exhibit is one that is a detailed hand-stitched piece with a signature and date that makes it over 200 years old. It is the oldest documented quilt in the state. It was created by Matilda Casson Helm (b. 1786, d. 1858). She was not a native of McMinn County, however, her quilt made it to our museum to become a part of our large collection of vintage quilts through descendants. The museum houses one of the largest collections of antique quilts in the Southeast region with more than 150 quilts.
The quilt design is the Tree of Life. It grows out of an urn in the lower center winding throughout the quilt with flowers and leaves using candlewick, drawn thread, and cutwork embroidery techniques. A study of the quilt reveals that the stitching is 5-6 stitches to the inch with a half-inch space between them. All the stitched rows are in a diagonal pattern throughout the quilt.
The quilt may have originally been made as a top cover and later backed and quilted.
Matilda was one of 10 children who lived in Washington County, Tennessee.
She married Dr. Henry Helm in 1810 and they eventually moved to Jefferson County where they lived along the Holston and French Broad rivers.
Museum members can tour the museum free of charge while non-members pay a $5 entrance fee, $3 for seniors, and $1 for students.
The McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is a non-profit organization with a mission to collect, preserve and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
For more information, visit our Facebook page, visit our website at www.livingheritagemuseum.org or call us at 423-745-0329.
