Those attending the Athens Christmas Parade on Monday night can enjoy a meal provided by the Annual Athens Optimist Club Soup Supper.
“In 2003, Dick Pelley started the Soup Supper as a club fundraiser during the Athens Parade,” said Optimist Club member Richard Newman. “When Diane Frank took it over in 2007, it began to grow into our biggest fundraiser. We have a great time and serve some great food.”
In past years, Optimists have fed up to 700 hungry parade attendees, all at Mars Hill Methodist Church along the parade route on North Jackson. All food is cooked or donated by Optimist Club members. Orders can be bought at the church, or tickets can be purchased from Optimist Club members beforehand by calling 887-4471.
Food can be obtained either at the church fellowship hall or can be picked up in the church “drive-through.” Soup Supper orders include a choice of homemade chili or vegetable soup, crackers, drink, and a desert/cookie. Adults eat for $10, $5 for children 10 and under, and children under 3 eat free.
Funds generated by the Soup Supper go to support 22 local Optimist programs, including support of families with children fighting cancer, the Annual Distinguished Young Woman Event, oratorical and essay contests, local teacher awards and recognition, and Drug Awareness program.
“Soup is served beginning at 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.,” said Frank. “It’s the best deal in town for a warm supper. Come hungry and support some great local Optimist projects.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.