Athens Area Council for the Arts (AACA) is hosting “50th Anniversary Celebration: An Exhibition of the Eastern Tennessee Members of the Tennessee Watercolor Society.”
Not only is this the first joint exhibit by Knoxville, Chattanooga, and Tri-Cities chapters of the Tennessee Watercolor Society, but it is also the largest exhibition of the statewide society. More than 100 paintings are on exhibit through Aug. 20 in the Willson Exhibit Room and Hall Gallery at The Arts Center in Athens.
Tennessee Watercolor Society (TnWS) is the largest organization in Tennessee dedicated to the exploration and advocacy of water media.
According to a news release, “Through the efforts of Marie Spaeder Haas and local artist Sandy Brown, this has become one of our favorite Biennial exhibitions at The Arts Center, with continually high sales and attendance.”
The Arts Center hosted an opening reception on Friday, July 16, which was attended by more than 75 visitors — a majority from outside McMinn County and some from out of state.
The news release also stated: “This is also an exciting year for the TnWS, with it being the 50th anniversary of the society’s founding. The society has grown in numbers and significance over the years, with regular showings all over the state. TnWS now currently has a statewide membership of more than 250 artists and supporters. McMinn County has the honor of claiming two founding members of the society, beloved painters Betty Grater and Frances Graves.”
This exhibition includes active, associate, and signature members from the Knoxville, Chattanooga, and Tri-Cities chapters of the society. This is the first year that the invitation to show has been extended to the Tri-Cities area, and more than 54% of the members from that region are represented in this year’s exhibition. There are a total of 26 artists with over 100 pieces in exhibition for the show, making it one of our largest shows of the season.
Exhibiting artists are Mary Ahern, Claudia Balthrop, Jann Bohnenberger, Mary K. Brown, Sandy Brown, Helen Burton, Linda S. Campbell, Durinda Cheek, Lil Clinard, Mark Cobbe, Don Gotterbarn, Marie Spaeder Haas, Irma Herzog, Harriet S. Howell, Spencer Hudson, Faye Ives, Barbara Brown Jernigan, Linda A. Johnson, Judy Lavoie, Kirsten May, P. Holly Peck, Jean Porter, Richard Rice, Gayla D. Seale, Tom White and Barbara Wilfon.
For more information on the Tennessee Watercolor Society, visit tnws.org
All AACA programs are supported by the Tennessee Arts Commission, which also supports the Tennessee Watercolor Society.
For questions or more information about this or any AACA program, contact The Arts Center by phone at 423-745-8781, visit athensartscouncil.org or in person at 320 North White Street in Athens.
