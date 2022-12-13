It seems unimaginable that Christmas is less than two weeks away. You can probably smell the eggnog and hear the choirs singing Christmas carols. It is a time for gifts, laughter, and a whole lot of love.
While the festive season should be a happy time for all, there are many people who tend to feel isolated and disconnected this time of the year. They may be going through a time of physical and even mental deterioration. They may have even lost a loved one in the past year.
The best gift you could hope to give the seniors in your life is not a new iPhone or a new article of clothing, rather, it is a portion of your time that is the most valuable gift of all. Below are some suggestions of how to spend quality time with the older family members and friends that will make this Christmas one to remember.
1. One way to make the older relatives feel special is to practice traditions that have been handed down from generation to generation. Sometime in our busy schedules, we omit things that would mean so much to others. Slow down and make this Christmas special for everyone.
2. One tradition that may have been passed down is going around the table and asking each family member to share what they are grateful for. This tradition will have meaning no matter what your age.
3. Include some of grandma’s recipes in your Christmas meal. If possible, let her help with the preparation of the food. Print out the recipe to share with other family members. Then have her share the story of the recipe with others at the Christmas table.
4. After dinner, watch a movie together. Let the older relatives pick out the movie. They will probably pick a movie that has a special meaning for them. Ask them to share why that movie has an importance in their life. Also, there are many Christmas movies now playing on The Hallmark Channel and Lifetime.
5. After dinner, convert the dining table to a gaming table with board games for all ages. Play the classics like Monopoly, Scrabble, checkers, and chess. Also ask others to bring a modern game for all to enjoy.
6. Have the children to spend time with grandparents and great-grandparents by making some seasonal crafts. Make some ornaments to hang on the tree next year. Cutting snowflakes would be a great activity.
7. Take in a football game. There are plenty on television to choose from on Christmas. Children and seniors can all enjoy this tradition.
8. Go for a walk outside with your loved one. Enjoy the sights and smells of this season. You might even put out some birdseed to attract some birds that they can watch.
9. If you are at the grandparent’s house, look for ways to help them out. Rake leaves or wash dishes. Any small act of service will be appreciated.
10. Take pictures. Many of us wish we had more pictures of our relatives. Don’t let this opportunity go by.
11. When preparing the food, make a dish especially for them. It might be something they always fixed when you would visit them.
12. The last suggestion is just to sit down to talk. Everyone needs to talk to their older relatives to gather pieces of their heritage. This information is important to pass on for posterity. You don’t want all this valuable information lost forever.
No matter what special activities you plan for your older relatives, the most important is to give them attention. Put your phone down, turn off the television and just sit and share time with them. This is a small way to show them they are loved.
Maybe you don’t have any senior relatives. There are so many people that need your help. There are seniors in nursing homes and other senior living facilities that have been forgotten or don’t have any family. This would be a wonderful time to visit someone. Holidays can be so detrimental to those who are alone. Everyone needs to make connections with others to stay healthy. It’s these moments that give us a reason to live. Seniors are no different than they were when they were younger, they’ve just aged. These seniors need companionship to make emotional connections so they don’t feel depressed, isolated, or lonely. Just call a local senior living facility. There are numerous places in McMinn County. I am sure they will welcome you with open arms. You also could check with churches or other organizations to get a list of seniors who may be alone for Christmas. Invite one of these for your Christmas dinner. You will both be blessed.
We have over 70 homebound seniors that we take a meal to every day. We don’t stop there. We send them cards made by our seniors. We just made kindness candy to take to them. We have gift bags full of goodies and a food box we will be getting to them. We do what we can to make sure they know that they are important and loved. We are in the planning stages for next year to make sure that all our homebound seniors have a Christmas tree.
Lastly, if you are lucky to have some of your older relatives come to your house for Christmas, there are a few things to remember to make their visit enjoyable:
• Keep floor surfaces free from obstacles and clutter and remove area rugs. Each year thousands of seniors trip over the edges of a rug and get injured.
• Walkers and canes can make getting up and down from the dinner table difficult. Seat your loved one at the end of the table where they will have plenty of room.
• Inquire if they need a special diet. Be sure to limit salt, fat, sugar or whatever ingredients they need to watch out for. The food also should be easy to chew and swallow.
There may be a family member that is experiencing dementia or has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. You can plan for them so they will have a special holiday. Plan early and tell your loved one what these plans are. Try not to have much noise. Laughing, singing, and talking is fine. However, loud banging noises can frighten your loved one. Make sure that there is a place in your home that they can go to if it gets too overwhelming. A lot of people may be confusing to them. When decorating, avoid blinking lights. This also may confuse them. If they don’t want to participate in the festivities, do not force the issue. Be patient and try again later. Understand that a family gathering can be stressful to someone experiencing dementia or Alzheimer’s. If possible, keep gatherings small and simple.
And finally, remember to give thanks. This holiday is a time to consider the things you appreciate in life. Studies have even shown that gratitude can relieve depression, lower blood pressure, improve immune function, and facilitate more efficient sleep. Just take a moment to ponder on what you’re grateful for and to find a way to share that gratitude with those you love.
Christmas is always a very special time at the senior center. We are just bustling with activities of all kinds. Below are a few of them that we are looking forward to:
• Dec. 15: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Joanna Fiocetti; 11 a.m. — Show off your Holiday Colors
• Dec. 16: 6 to 8 p.m. — Our annual Christmas Party at the center. There will be singing, dancing and scrumptious food. We will even have a visit from someone from the North Pole.
• Dec. 19: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. — Bingo sponsored by Empower; 11 a.m. — Cookie Exchange
• Dec. 20: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. — Jingle Bell Music; 11 a.m. — Fruitcake Lover’s Day
• Dec. 21: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. — Christmas Bean Auction with Hospice of Chattanooga; 11 a.m. — Winter Solstice (Harvest Happy Hour)
• Dec. 22: 9 a.m. — Games and Puzzles; 10 a.m. — Bingo; 11 a.m. — Chocolate Covered Anything Day; 11:30 a.m. — Lunch with Starr Regional Medical Center
We will be closed the following days for the holidays: Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Dec. 30 and Jan. 2, 2023.
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.