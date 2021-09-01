The new chapter of our bird club met Tuesday. The club members received a Birds of North America Identification Book. We also made homemade suet to feed the birds. We discussed many different aspects about watching birds and how to attract them. We have so much planned in the upcoming months, including a visit to the Ocoee/Hiwassee State Park. If you would like to join in one of our monthly club meetings, please call the center to reserve a spot.
Right now, Hurricane Ida is probably on your mind. Ida is barreling through Louisiana after making landfall in the state as a powerful category 4 hurricane on Sunday afternoon. It is one of the strongest hurricanes on record by both windspeed and pressure to come ashore in Louisiana. Ida is hitting on the 16th anniversary of Katrina — a category 3 hurricane that ravaged the Gulf Coast. Hurricane Katrina unleashed a series of events, taking the lives of more than 1,800 people and leaving more than $100 billion worth of damage. Right now, Ida has left widespread debris and power outages. Emergency services are working to respond to those in need. We are all preparing ourselves today in McMinn County for possible widespread flooding caused by the remnants of Ida.
Hurricane-force winds. Raging floodwaters. Surging wildfires. Damaging tornadoes. No matter where we live, natural disasters, and even manmade ones like arson fires and toxic spills often strike quickly and without warning. Tornadoes and severe thunderstorms seem to be occurring more often here in McMinn County and this is the time of the year when they usually show up. It was not long ago that Sevier County was ravaged by wildfire. No one is immune from the effects of disasters, especially older adults.
If we know that disasters are inevitable in any location, what can we do to safeguard ourselves and our older loved ones from potential devastating effects? Preparedness is crucial — before disaster strikes. In an emergency, basic services, including water, gas, electricity and communications such as home phones and cellphones, may be cut off. Grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies may be closed for some time. The key to withstanding disasters is readiness.
In emergency services, we need to consider the special needs of aged loved ones who are confined to a bed, wheelchair-bound or who have limited mobility such as using a walker or cane. Unfortunately, some of the most tragic losses in times of disaster are the seniors who couldn’t leave their homes to get to safety. With a little planning, aging seniors can stay safe and comfortable in times of disasters and emergencies.
1. One of the first steps in preparing for an emergency is to gather a supply kit. These are basic supplies that could be needed in an emergency: Batteries, blankets, flashlight, candles, lighter, adequate supply of water, nonperishable food, medications, hygiene items and supplies for pets and service animals. One of the best gifts I ever received from my son was a hand-crank radio. Inside these radios is a small generator powered by a hand-crank that charges a rechargeable internal battery when needed. A few minutes of cranking will usually give you an hour or so of power for getting emergency information. Very good disaster supply kit checklists can be found online. After you gather your emergency supplies, you will need something to store it in. Pack the supplies in an easy-to-transport container such as a plastic bin of waterproof duffle bag. A storage container with wheels is even better. Older adults should also be sure to have emergency supplies in their car. During a sudden snowstorm, you could possibly get stranded for quite a long time. A supply kit for your car should include a tire repair kit, jumper cables and flares.
2. The next step in planning for a disaster is to have a plan. Seniors need a group of people who can offer hands-on assistance in disasters. These could be family members, neighbors, friends, or professional caretakers. They need to talk to these people about personal limitations and concerns. An action plan needs to be created to resolve these issues. Planning should include home escape routes, such as how to escape from a fire, community-planned evacuation routes and transportation needs. Copies of important papers should be kept in a fireproof safe, a safe-deposit box, or given to someone to keep for you. These documents should include a birth certificate, social security cards, wills, passports and insurance and financial records. A safe place in the home should be designated, such as planning to go to the basement or inside room with no windows during a tornado.
3. Staying informed is also an important part to being prepared for a disaster. Having a NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) weather-alert radio is a must for a senior. These are special radios that receive emergency alerts for dangerous weather events, natural disasters and other hazards, such as terrorist threats. The radios remain silent until an alert is detected. These special radios can be purchased at most department and drug stores. The price varies, usually from $20 and up.
4. And finally, review your plan every six months with your friends and family. Also every six months, check your disaster supply kit to see if anything has expired. Conduct fire and emergency evacuation drills on a regular basis. Make sure your plans work. It is important to make sure your batteries in your smoke alarms are working. The best method to ensure your batteries are working is to replace them when the time changes either to Daylight Savings Time or back to Standard Time.
Helping older loved ones plan for a possible disaster reduces anxiety, injuries and life-threatening situations. Possessions can be replaced, but the preciousness of life cannot. We can all help each other by planning for disasters, not if they will occur, but when they do.
Every day at the center, we have fun, exciting, and educational activities. If you are at least 50 years of age, you are welcome to visit our center regardless of where you live. There is never a charge for any of our activities.
Below are some of the activities we have planned at the center.
Friday, Sept. 3: Exercise Class; Eat Well Feel Well Nutrition Class; Orange and White Celebration and Tailgating
Monday, Sept. 6: Closed for Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 7: Exercise Class; Bingo with Cameron Medical Supply; Apple Glitter Jars Craft Class
Wednesday, Sept. 8: Exercise Class; Bingo with Caris Healthcare
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
