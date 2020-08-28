Athens’ free-to-the-public concert series, Sounds of Summer, will conclude it 2020 season this Saturday, Aug. 29.
The concerts are held at the Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens. There is no charge for admission, and patrons are encouraged to bring their own lawn chair or blanket.
This last show will feature reggae artists Fresh Mind. Guitarist and singer Stephen Brannen will be the opening act.
According to a news release, “Fresh Mind will have you dancing and rocking away to their genre-mixing sound. With hints of reggae, rock, jazz and blues, their high energy performances will leave you feeling great.”
Born and raised in Jamaica, the group’s front man, James Snider, incorporates Jamaican styles in his music with reggae rhythms and steel pan solos.
Learn more about Fresh Mind at www.freshmindtheband.com/about
Guitarist Stephen Brannen retired from the U.S. Air Force, where he played guitar with one of its jazz bands. He now lives in East Tennessee and teaches music at Cleveland State Community College. He sings and performs his solo act throughout the area. Learn more about Brannen at www.facebook.com/StephenBrannenMusic/
The two biggest sponsors for the 2020 season are the McMinn County Tourism Board and Willsonthropic. Willsonthropic is the non-profit organization under which the series operates.
Other sponsors include Mayfield Dairy, Domino’s Pizza, Ascension Life Church, Jim Bob Contracting, Warren Jackson Certified Public Accountants, PLLC, Volunteer Energy Cooperative (VEC), Starr Regional Medical Center, J-Pro Car Care and Towing, Companion Funeral & Cremation Services, Athens Kiwanis Club, Wolfenden Family Pharmacies, East Tennessee Auto Outlet, Bowater Credit Union, Tennessee Overhill Association, Ann Davis, Dr. Mintie Willson and the Tennessee Arts Commission.
