Nutcrackers are in abundance at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum. They can be found in a display unit located in the Gallery 1 Christmas exhibit. These nutcrackers are hand carved from boxwood trees out of the mountainous forest area of southwest Germany known as Black Forest. Boxwood was the chosen wood for its fine grain and uniform color.
There are some lighter ones crafted from Scandinavia mixed in and some made from metal that were marketed when the boxwood became a rare find. Most of the ones on display are 1860 to the 1880s. The oldest figure is the large monkey on the bottom shelf. It was created around 1840. A man who lived near a German ski lodge was the carver. He sold his crafted pieces to the ski lodge which, in turn, marketed them to tourists. The Scandinavian nutcrackers date to the 1900s.
This collection is a special one on loan from a local collector who is of German descent. He muses that some of the faces on the art figures resemble the look of his grandfather. A handful of the pieces have the makers mark on them, while others remain a mystery as to who made them.
Hand-carved nutcrackers were a craft that became popular across Austria, France, Italy, Switzerland, and Germany in the 19th Century. They are popular at Christmas as décor and carry a German tradition as symbols of good luck and guards of the home. Different areas across Europe crafted unique nutcrackers. The most common we see is the colorfully-painted soldier. The gnome features and detailed animal carvings of these nutcrackers are unique to Germany’s Black Forest area.
Those familiar with the nutcracker know that to crack a nut, it must be inserted into the hole located on the underside of a lever that works against the body to crack the nut. Never pop the nut into the mouth of the figure because damage to the jaw and teeth areas will occur because that area is not designed with the strength needed to crack the nut. A search online will reveal some collectors have some that have suffered broken teeth and other damage from people trying to crack a nut incorrectly.
Many of the pieces take on the images of people in the mid- to late-1800s or, as some describe them, as gnomes along with animals like dogs, goats, bears, and rabbits. There is a large bird that has a tail that moves up and down. The men wear night caps, and the women have a shawl or bonnet-type covering over their heads. Some have button eyes or glass eyes, and others have what is called “poppy eyes” that move up and down. Some of the figures are painted, some to stand up, some sit down, while others have various expressions. The features of the wooden nutcrackers vary from rustic to very fine in detail which gives a time frame of when they were carved with the oldest ones having the most detail. The metal nutcrackers were crafted when wood starting to be hard to find. However, they were not as popular as the wooden ones.
The most common way the Black Forest nutcrackers made it to America was because soldiers would purchase them and bring them back home. There is a story of one such soldier who purchased a nutcracker and had it in his pants pocket when he was shot in the leg. Luckily, the bullet missed the nutcracker, and he was able to bring it home in one piece. As this crafted delight made its way into America, it would only appear in antique shops or through collectors. They usually come from estates where they were kept as an heirloom from ancestors who found themselves in Europe and purchased one.
All the figures in this collection have come directly from Germany except for one that was found at a yard sale some 30 years ago. The woman said that her husband was stationed in Germany and had brought it home after the war.
Founded in 1982, the mission of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum is to collect, preserve, and present artifacts, documents and other items related to the history of McMinn County and the region for the education and enrichment of its citizens and others.
Members of the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum can tour the museum exhibits free of charge, while non-members pay a $5 entrance fee. Membership for the museum is $15 for seniors, $25 for adults, $10 for students and $45 for family.
Log In
