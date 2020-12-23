We would like to give a big thank you to the Friendly Fellow Club for the food baskets for some of our seniors that are homebound. They all were so thrilled to receive the gift. My husband, Tim, who is helping to load the boxes, is in one of the pictures. He also helped me deliver them. I want to give him a big thank you from the bottom of my heart for all he does for our seniors.
By now you may already have your Christmas shopping done. But there are a couple of days left.
My husband is still asking me, “What do you want for Christmas?”
Usually I say I don’t need anything, but I always get “stuff.” Stuff are things I don’t really need, things that take up space.
I’m not the only one who doesn’t need more stuff. Many seniors feel the same way. They don’t need or want stuff to put on their shelves and coffee tables. Stuff is clutter. Clutter makes life more complicated, and complications are dull and life-sucking. So, don’t give them gifts that will sit on their shelves. You don’t want to give them gifts they won’t use.
The following are some more gift ideas to add to the list I gave you a few weeks ago that will help you find a practical, thoughtful, and creative way to say “I love you” to your older mom or dad or elderly grandma or grandpa. It is still not too late to purchase something for an older adult whether it is a family member, neighbor, or friend. Especially during this time, they will really appreciate your kindness.
• Weather station system. It is important for older people to monitor the weather. Snow, rain and heat directly affects their daily activities and safety.
• Robotic vacuum cleaner. This is a wonderful gift for the elderly. You just push a button and it does all the cleaning.
• Single-serve coffee system. They will not have to deal with coffee grounds again! They can just insert a pod and make just one cup of coffee for themselves and never have to clean the coffee pot.
• Warm, winter gloves to keep arthritic hands warm.
• Food of the month club. This is the gift that keeps giving all year. There are abundant and delicious food clubs that anyone would love to receive. Just a few are: Fruit, steak, bacon, coffee, tea, cheese, pie, chocolate and cheesecake.
• Talking watch or alarm. This is a perfect gift for seniors whose eyesight is not as good as it once was.
• Custom gifts baskets. A gift basket adds a personal touch to practical products. Items could include socks, lotions, bath soaps, cologne, meats, cheese, chocolates or sauces.
• Blankets or throws. You can’t go wrong with this practical gift. If you are a quilter, make a quilt out of things that were important in their life, such as baby clothes, army uniforms, wedding dress or other heirloom clothing. Anything handmade is extra special.
• Gift cards to grocery stores and restaurants. This will allow the senior to not only cut expenses, but also allows them an entertaining lunch or an evening out for a special dining experience. A gift card to a pet store for seniors with pets would be a very welcome gift.
• Smartphones. Phones are not only important for keeping them socially connected, but are also crucial for senior safety. Many phones are especially made for seniors that offer large buttons, simple menus, voice typing and safety features.
• Adult coloring books. Adults all over the world are enjoying the coloring books made especially for them. Many feature familiar themes from their past. Using the pencils or markers to color also helps with keeping arthritic hands moving.
• Low impact exercise equipment. It is important to keep exercising in all seasons of your life. But it is especially important for seniors to help prevent stroke, heart conditions, and other common ailments that come with age. This equipment helps keep them moving, helps with balance and strengthens the body.
• Medication systems. A pill organizer can help the elderly remember to take their medications. A monthly organizer is also available that will not require often refilling.
• Talking photo albums. Not only can you create memories for your loved ones though images, you can also record your voices. For those with memory loss, talking photo albums can be very beneficial.
• Game books. Books such as crossword puzzles, word search, Sudoku and other puzzles not only offer a fun experience for the senior, but can also help to retain cognitive functions.
• Magazine subscriptions. Many popular magazines such as Reader’s Digest and Guideposts offer large-print subscriptions.
• Jigsaw puzzles. There are so many jigsaw puzzles available for adults. Puzzles can help arthritic hands to stay moving and help with concentration.
• Audio books. Almost any novel can be purchases in audio form. This would be a great gift for those with limited eyesight.
• A book about their memories. Many people don’t often realize how much history is lost when their elderly relatives pass on. A memory book will ask questions that will help them to remember certain things in their past. This will become a priceless heirloom for generations to cherish.
And finally, here are some other gifts that will be very helpful to all seniors: Oversized calculator, jumbo timer, large magnifying glass or full-page magnifier, personal listening devices, lighted alert systems for doorbells and smoke alarms, electric scissors, opener for pull tab cans, jar opener, paint by number set, electric toothbrushes or an electric can opener.
Just remember that you don’t have to spend a lot of money on a gift.
The best gift can be a gift of time.
Think of ways to spend good quality time with your elderly relatives. Stopping in for a chat and bringing them a token gift such as a favorite magazine, homemade cookies or a container of ice cream can be just as valuable as a more expensive gift. After all, what is more important than making new memories?
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
