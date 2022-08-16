The Athens Area Council for the Arts’ (AACA) fifth annual photography competition and exhibit runs through Aug. 29.
Exposure 2022 is an exhibit featuring six photographers presenting over 25 pieces in both amateur and professional divisions. Prize winners are listed below. The exhibit was judged by Jan Burleson, local artist and photographer, who had this to say of the exhibit:
“Assigning a hierarchy of measured quality to works of art is a difficult precept, subject to the particular mind and experience of the judge or juror, that person’s bag of critique tools, and perhaps the whims of time. Judging an exhibit in which all of the works are equally applauded and there is an absence of rank order would seem a pleasant place in which to be. Regardless, the act of careful evaluation gives the judging person the gift of experiencing each piece, in this case, photograph, on a more thorough level. Applause to every photographer herein for sharing the fruits of his, her or their artistic pursuits, and for the courage it takes to bring your work forward for others to enjoy.”
The winners of the 2022 Exposure Photography Exhibit & Competition are as follows:
Professional Division
1st Place — “Abandon” by Sheila Chesanow
2nd Place — “Portrait of a Boy” by Gunnel Lindsey
Amateur Division
1st Place — “Stranger to the Sun” by Weston Risser
2nd Place — “Dinnertime Goodies” by Austin Sauerbrei
Best in Show — “TN Backyard #3” by Lottie Herd
People’s Choice Award — “Dinnertime Goodies” by Austin Sauerbrei
The exhibit is free to the public to view. Viewing hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the Arts Center, located at 320 N. White Street in Athens.
Exposure and all AACA art competitions are sponsored by Art + Frame and Fuller’s Frame Shop, AACA’s recommended local frame shops. All AACA programs are sponsored by Willsonthropic, Inc., Wolfenden Family Pharmacies, Edward Jones of Athens, National Endowment for the Arts, and Tennessee Arts Commission. More information about this and all programs of AACA is available at www.athen
