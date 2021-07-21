By now, you probably know how I love my vegetable gardens. And our salad garden, salsa garden, relish garden, and pizza garden here at the senior center is flourishing.
We are enjoying the benefits of our vegetable gardens this summer. And just today, Dennis Caldwell brought in a bounty from his garden to share with everyone.
I only use fresh vegetables at my house. One reason is that I grow many of them in the summer. Most people think that fresh is always better. Maybe if you grow your own or buy from a local farmer, but this may not always be correct. Many vegetables in a supermarket travel long distances to get to the shelves. When they are shipped, they may be exposed to high temperatures, which can release many of their nutrients. Some may have been harvested before they are ripe, which does not give the vitamins and nutrients a chance to fully develop.
Frozen vegetables, on the other hand, are picked at the peak of ripeness and blanched and flash-frozen to remove bacteria and lock in their essential vitamins and nutrients. The faster they are frozen after picking, the more nutrients will remain. Fresh vegetables have a shelf life of about one to two weeks, but frozen vegetables can last much longer in your freezer.
Canned vegetables can lose some of their vitamin C in the heating process during canning, but when they are canned quickly, most of the nutrients are locked in. So canned vegetables can have the same, if not more nutrients than fresh vegetables and the levels remain the same even after one to two years of storage. Canned vegetables are the safest products to choose because they contain no preservatives and they are heated before being canned, which keeps them from being contaminated with bacteria.
One thing you should always do when purchasing canned or frozen vegetables is to read the labels. Salt is often added for taste reasons. Many times, manufacturers will offer a vegetable with salt and some without salt. This is usually stated on the front of the can. Boiling vegetables can release nutrients, so be sure to boil vegetables as little as possible.
We hope that you eat a variety of different vegetables. No matter what your age, you will benefit from eating vegetables. It seems like each vegetable has its own health benefits. Below are some specific vegetables and what they can do for your health.
Asparagus: Asparagus contains fiber, which helps with constipation and decreases bad cholesterol. Flavonoid compounds remove harmful oxidant-free radicals from the body, which can protect from cancer and viral infections.
Beets: Beets are rich in folate, which is a natural substance which aids in preventing certain birth defects and heart disease. The betaine in beet juice stimulates the function of liver cells and protects the liver and bile ducts. Beets are an excellent way to detoxify and renew the blood with minerals and natural sugars. It helps reconstitute the blood, bringing sustenance to the brain, heart, lungs and kidneys.
Carrots: Most everyone knows the vitamin A in carrots promote good eye health. But the elements of vitamin A, beta carotene and phytochemicals promote beautiful skin, cancer prevention, and anti-aging. Carrots can help reduce the risk of heart disease and high blood pressure and boost immunity and protect your skin against sun damage.
Celery: Eating just four stalks of celery every morning can lower your blood pressure by 12-14%. It is a natural laxative and can relieve constipation. It is also a diuretic, which can aid in getting rid of excess fluid. This helps prevent kidney stones. Celery can reduce inflammation caused by rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, gout, asthma, and bronchitis.
Cucumber: Cucumbers are an excellent source of silicon, which is referred to as “the beauty mineral.” It has an ability to improve skin, nails, and hair. This can give you a youthful glow and complexion. It adds luster to the hair, sparkle to the eyes, color to the lips and tone to the skin.
Spinach: Spinach is one of the highest sources of lutein. Lutein has been shown to help protect against macular degeneration. Spinach can boost the immune system, aid in healthy cell replication and reduce chronic inflammation.
Swiss Chard: Nutrients in swiss chard make it effective in preventing cancers of the digestive tract. It is rich in Vitamin K, which helps improve bone density. Swiss chard is a source of biotin, which is important for your hair growth and strength. It is a great source of iron, which can prevent anemia.
Zucchini: Zucchini is an excellent source of potassium and magnesium, which are necessary nutrients for helping your body keep a balance of fluid and to allow for proper nerve and muscle function. Zucchini helps strengthen bones and prevents brittleness. It contains nutrients that help stabilize blood sugar, are anti-inflammatory, and fight cancer.
Super-Veggies: Cruciferous vegetables such as cabbage, cauliflower, kale, bok choy, brussel sprouts, and broccoli are being called the super-veggies because of their ability to lower your risk of cancer. The also help to protect against cardiovascular disease. For the full benefit of these vegetables, it is recommend to eat 3-4 servings per week.
Tomatoes: The benefits of eating tomatoes are numerous. Tomatoes contain lycopene that helps the body defend against cancer. It can protect against cardiovascular disease. They can reduce the effects of dangerous chemicals in cigarettes. They improve vision. Tomatoes keep the digestive system healthy. They can lower high blood pressure. Tomatoes also aid in maintaining healthy teeth, bones, hair, and skin. You will receive more lycopene if you cook tomatoes, so always cook your tomatoes to get the most cancer fighting benefits.
Onions: Onions can help control blood sugar. They also contain nutrients that provide relief from colds and flu. Onions help maintaining proper blood pressure and help prevent blood clots from growing. They also decrease the risk of a stroke.
So remember to eat your vegetables each day to receive these benefits. It is recommended that you eat 3-5 vegetables daily. Probably one of the best things about eating vegetables is that you do not have to worry about eating too many vegetables. They are so low in calories that you could eat all you want and not have to worry about gaining weight. You sure can’t do that with chocolate cake!
Don’t forget that we serve a nutritious lunch here at the senior center every day at 11:30 a.m. We are also still providing frozen food boxes every Thursday. If you need transportation, just call us and it will be arranged at no cost. The following is a list of some activities here at the center in the next week.
• Friday, July 23: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise Class; 10 a.m. — Bingo with Humana; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Technology Class
• Monday, July 26: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise Class; 10 a.m. — Bingo; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Technology Class
• Tuesday, July 27: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise Class; 10 a.m. — Bingo; 11 a.m. — Open Mike: Tell an Old Joke
• Wednesday, July 28: 9:30 a.m. — Exercise Class; 10 a.m. — Karaoke; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Technology Class
Sue Walker is the executive director of the Etowah Area Senior Citizens Center. She may be reached by calling 423-781-7632.
